The shortage of chips and supply will continue until 2023: this is explained by the president of Intel – Nintenderos

Recently a new and interesting message has been published that relates directly to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about news about supply of components in the industry.

In the text that we leave you below, we can know the words that the head of Intel has shared, Pat geelsinger, in relation to the shortage of chips, which seems to continue until 2023 at your discretion. Here are his statements:

The general shortage of semiconductors is quite significant and the semiconductor industry was growing about 5% per year before COVID … COVID disrupted supply chains, causing it to turn negative … Demand soared to 20% year after year and supply chains were interrupted with a very large gap… and that growing demand has persisted… It only takes time to develop this capacity to respond to peak demand. The widespread impact of both COVID-19 and the global semiconductor shortage creates a state of continued uncertainty, with the possibility of future impact on production and shipping. While these and other unforeseen risks exist, we continue to take all necessary steps to conduct business. Game console manufacturers are among the customers with the strongest demands and [lamentamos] sincerely your frustration as none of them have 100% satisfaction.

