The Saga | Camila Cabello sings with mariachis at the White House

Camila Cabello gave a spectacular interpretation of the song I’ll Be Home For Christmas during her participation in the ‘In Performance at the White House’ held on the night of this Tuesday, December 21.

The interpreter appeared in a full red dress and leather gloves up to the arm singing the Christmas theme and remembering her Latin roots when she was accompanied by the mariachi Herencia de México.

The protagonist of Cinderella (Amazon) confessed that she chose that song because she really identifies with the subject. “I have traveled a lot since I started working at 15, so I chose this song because I have always wanted to be home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” Cabello said in a statement.

“The mariachi version came because I have been writing the album Familia this year, where I have intertwined my heritage and my music a lot. So I thought ‘how can I do this for this Christmas song, and have it attached to this chapter of my life where I’m really digging deeper and deeper into my roots, where I come from and the musical side of that?’ ”, added.

He also highlighted the relevance this participation in The White House has had in his life. “My mother is a Cuban immigrant, my father emigrated to the United States from Mexico and has recently become a citizen [estadounidense]. Being able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos, and also having my father share that moment with me is crazy. The fact that we are an immigrant family and we are in the White House is very special and very cool. “

The annual one-hour broadcast special also featured performances by Andrea Bocelli, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, among others; and was hosted by actress Jennifer Garner.