The powerful message of Kim Kardashian in the case of Cuban Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Kim Kardashian joined the hundreds of celebrities who spoke out on social networks before the 110-year prison sentence received by the Cuban truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for causing a traffic accident with a semi-trailer where 4 people died.

“I know everyone has been posting about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos this week. I dove deep into the case to find out what the situation was. For those who do not know about this case, #RogelAguileraMederos is a 26-year-old young man who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for driving a semi-trailer and crashing into parked traffic, killing four people. He was not drunk or drugged, the semitrailer brakes failed “he began Kim through their Instagram stories.

“Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge did not want to sentence him to such a long sentence. However, due to the obligation in Colorado, his hands were tied. The mandatory minimums take away the discretion of the judicial minimums and that needs to end. Colorado law really has to change and this is very unfair. The governor of Colorado is a very good person and I know he will do the right thing. “ Kim kardashian with its extensive message.

“Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel is serving a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but also affect the lives of his wife and son. And yet, for some reason, the prosecutor thought it would be fun to post a photo of a brake shoe that she received from a colleague with a license plate. It disgusts me! ” extended the member of the clan Kardashian.

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader in supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence,” closed Kylie Jenner’s sister, who is studying to become a lawyer.

