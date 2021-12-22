The personal story of Keanu Reeves, the legendary actor everyone loves

In the industry of Hollywood many are the stars who fall into oblivion after starring in great films, cases of actors who are in the background shortly after reaching the top. A select group that does not belong Keanu Reeves, who despite having been in this world for four decades, continues to conquer his fans like the first day.

He began his acting career in the 80s, but it was not until the 90s when he achieved fame thanks to titles such as ‘My Own Private Idaho’ (1991), ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992), ‘Speed’ (1994), ‘Pact with the Devil’ (1997) and ‘Matrix’ (1999). And it is worth highlighting the latter, because the fourth part has just come to light, where Keanu looks like Neo.

A life marked by duels

However, not everything in Keanu Reeves’ life has been easy, and in his childhood he had to face adversity. Born in Beirut, in Lebanon, but he has Canadian nationality. As for his family, it was marked by a heroin-dealing father who even abused and humiliated Keanu until he left his life when he was three years old. This trauma also reinforced family ties with his mother, Patricia Taylor, whom he thanks for doing what she did with him and his two brothers to move forward.

Reeves also suffers the Asperger syndrome, and became quite a nomad, going from Beirut to Sidney, and from there to New York, and ending in Toronto At the rate that his mother changed partners, until it was in Canada where they settled permanently and where the actor was trained to reach Hollywood.

But, before starting her career, she had to cope with the leukemia that her sister Kim was diagnosed with, from whom she did not separate until she overcame the disease. Afterwards, Keanu had developed a strong bond with River Phoenix, with whom he starred in ‘My Own Private Idaho’, and for whom mourned his death in 1993, victim of an overdose.

The figure of Keanu Reeves was taking shape, elevating him to the Olympus of Hollywood, although personally he continued to pass slander, such as the virulence that caused what was to be his first daughter to be born lifeless. That made her relationship with Jennifer syme It ended, who later passed away in a traffic accident under the shadow of depression and an alcohol addiction.

In 2001, the actor decided to take some time to reflect and meditate, returning two years later for the second and third installments of ‘The Matrix’. After that, he was appearing in different films of little success, until he appeared in his life John Wick, with which he returned to place himself on the map, being the protagonist of the trilogy. And it is that the actor confessed at the time that he saves many similarities with his character, which made his adaptation easier: “I like his duel, I identify with him, and I think it is something that is never overcome.”

Keanu Reeves is currently in a happy personal moment, sharing his life with Alexandra Grant, with whom he has been dating for more than three years.