The perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found in China

Image of the egg fossil discovered by various researchers

Image source, AFP

Caption,

The researchers said the egg was likely preserved by a sudden landslide that buried it.

Scientists discovered a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo that was preparing to be born, just as animals such as chickens do.

It was discovered in Ganzhou, a city in southern China, and researchers estimate that it is at least 66 million years old.

It is believed to have been from a toothless theropod dinosaur or an ovirraptosaurus. Experts have called him Baby Yingliang.

Fion Waisum Ma, one of the scientists associated with the discovery, said that it is “the best dinosaur embryo ever found”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker