The pencil skirt and how celebrities wear it this season

The pencil skirt became fashionable in the 60’s, being used as a uniform to go to the office, and today, like everything else, it has been reinvented, but its essence remains. It is a sensual and elegant garment that you can wear for any occasion. This type of skirt is characterized by its form fitted to the body, which contours it, and by the length up to the knee (or even below). If you have never had one in your wardrobe, check out any of the ones that we leave you below, noting how celebrities they have given him your personal touch.

Queen Letizia

The royal She is an unconditional fan of this type of skirts, and we do not doubt why. As we have already told you, they are versatile and bring that class and elegance to the looks, you only have to see those of the Queen, who is always impeccable.

Queen Letizia’s skirtGtres

Victoria beckham

The designer also belongs to the club of lovers of pencil skirts. We can see them frequently both in their collections and in their outfits, and these are usually made of leatherette or stamped with pictures, such as the one she wears in this look and which is scandalous.

Victoria Beckham’s skirtGtres

Jessica biel

The actress has opted for the classic black pencil skirt. It is a safe bet, since you can combine it with sweaters, blouses or t-shirts, and in all the colors you want. In her case, a white shirt, a checked blazer and heels. A simple but outstanding look.

Jessica Biel’s skirtGtres

Pencil skirt by Zign For sale in Zalando (23.89 euros, before 27.99 euros). Buy Product

Anne Hathaway

Since his character in The Devil Wears Prada she beats us completely aesthetically, in real life Anne Hathaway never stops surprising us. And it is that in this look it shows that only she can mix patterns so different from each other and be successful.

Anne Hathaway’s skirtGtres

Diane von Furstenberg pencil skirt For sale in Zalando (140.00 euros, before 280.00 euros). Buy Product

Nicole Kidman

Tired of the classic black skirt and looking for a touch of grace? Actress Nicole Kidman has the answer and they are ruffles. You will give the garment a bit of movement and combine it with dark garments to have a very elegant look as a result.

Nicole Kidman’s skirtGtres

