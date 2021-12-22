The next chapter of the Wizarding World is here! Dumblerdore’s Secrets

It was inevitable that December would pass without news from The Wizarding World, the franchise that encompasses everything that happened in the Harry Potter universe, created by JK Rowling over a thousand years ago.

The cast of Fantastic Animals will meet again for two other films. Image: ChinaImages

It was inevitable that December would pass without news of The wizarding world, the franchise that encompasses everything that happened in the Harry Potter universe, created by JK Rowling 25 years ago.

And it is that Warner Brothers has already released the first trailer of the third Fantastic Animals title: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The series that began in 2016 with the first film Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them It works as a prequel to the events of the Harry Potter story. A series that in 2022 will deliver us the third of the five episodes that the production company intends to produce.

The film in question was originally scheduled for this winter, however, the pandemic delayed its release to March next year. In this third episode of the saga we can see how Dumbledore and company face the dark Grindelwald, who seeks to rule the world with an iron fist in a parallel scenario at the beginning of the Second World War.

Howarts will once again be the setting for the Wizarding World. Source – Viaval

In the trailer we can see the Johnny Deep’s dismissal and his replacement by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald have already been announced. A decision made by the study after the controversial lawsuit that Deep faces after the alleged Physical and psychological abuse that he caused to his ex-partner, also actress Amber Heard.

It is more than evident that Mikkelsen is up to the role and that, although the change was unexpected for the original script, we can be sure that his participation will be a sum for the franchise who previously had Colin Farrell in the role of the same villain.

On the other hand, the preview shows actions that occur both at Hogwarts and in the Himalayas, so it is safe to expect that Wizarding World will continue to expand for the benefit of its fans and that, depending on the results at the box office, soon We could see more video games or apps joining this fantastic universe.