The new couples that 2021 leaves us

2021 is coming to an end and in the last twelve months, several couples have ended their relationship, but there are also many others who began or resumed their love story, such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. , undoubtedly the revelation couple of this year.

But in addition to the return of Bennifer (or Bennifer 2.0 as its most loyal fans say), there are other singers, actors and celebrities who in the last 365 have found love again and today we review some of their stories:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

As we mentioned, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are this year’s surprise couple. Almost two decades after almost going down the aisle and leading separate lives, the actors gave themselves a new opportunity for love, causing a real revolution in the world of international entertainment.

Their romance was confirmed in May just weeks after JLo broke up with Alex Rodriguez. Together they were captured several times together And it was for the Bronx Diva’s birthday that they made it official with their first photo together on Instagram.

Together they have starred in some of the great moments of this year as it was his appearance at the Venice Film Festival, where they appeared most in love in front of the cameras. For the occasion, the singer dazzled with a great white dress that will go down in the history of her best looks.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

After months of rumors, the two singers confirmed their relationship in 2021, automatically becoming one of the Favorite couples in the world of Latin music. Photos together, appearances at awards, videos on Tik Tok and also the occasional public declaration of love that has made their fans sigh, who are delighted with the tandem that the two artists have formed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis began this 2021 between rumors of romance that did not take long to confirm. Since then they have had no problem showing themselves publicly together and yelling their love for each other. The sparks jump every time they are together and in October the drummer made him the big question to the elder sister of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan. The photos of the romantic request say it all and it is to be hoped that soon they will say ‘yes I do’ and will make everyone of their wedding accomplices. Long live love!

Nicky Jam and Aleska Genesis

This 2021 has been lovingly intense for Nicky Jam who at the beginning of the year ended his engagement with the American model Cydney Moreau, with whom he got engaged last year. Months after announcing his breakup, the reggaeton returned to recover the illusion in love with the Venezuelan model Genesis Aleska.

Her story began thanks to social networks and their first meeting was in San Francisco, where the singer traveled to surprise her. As they recently said, theirs was “love at first sight” and since then they have become inseparable traveling everywhere together.

Jhay Cortez and Mia Khalifa

What was an open secret was confirmed during a concert by the reggaeton artist Jhay Cortez. The former adult film actress appeared on the “Dákiti” interpreter’s show and they unleashed their passion in front of the thousands of spectators who attended the concert.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina

Although they have been together since 2018, it was not until the beginning of this year they confirmed that they are a couple. The Dominican reggaeton and her manager made their romance official in the video clip for “Inédito” by Fran Rozzano. Since then his thing has been to drop bomb after bomb on his love life. A few days after giving the news of their courtship, they announced that they are engaged. But without a doubt the surprise news was the one with the singer’s pregnancy, who in May became a mother for the first time to a girl she and the producer named Vida Isabelle.

