The most powerful fusion! This figure combines Dwayne The Rock Johnson with Goku from Dragon Ball

It seems that Dwayne the Rock Johnson has been immortalized like never before

The artist Robin 3D Verse has shared on his social networks a special figure created with his 3D printer, a version that brings together two of his favorite characters: Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Goku from Dragon Ball. In this special figure, he occupies the clothes that this powerful warrior wore in his fights against Cell and Buu, but changes his face to that of the famous actor.

In fact, if you are interested in printing your own figure, you can go directly to its official page to obtain the models for 3D printers. The material and details will be completely on your own, so you can have your Goku from Dragon Ball with everything and fluorescent color that you like so much. Probably, with a little more effort, it can become your favorite collector’s item.

On the other hand, we can already prepare for the long-awaited film of the franchise that will be broadcast in 2022. Based on the original work of Akira toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: super Hero It is the next film that, sometime in 2022, will premiere the franchise. In it we will see, finally, in action the whole family of Goku, including Bread, her little granddaughter. To prepare fans for the expected premiere, Toei Animation published a promotional image with the main characters of this installment. And, to our surprise, among them is They are gohan. Something that has caught our attention, given that he appears dressed in his legendary combat outfit and, as we know, his family will most likely have a significant role in the film.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shares a new promotional image with Goku and his entire family

In this poster, published by the official Twitter account, we can see Goku on the front, Gohan Y Bread beside Piccolo (It should be remembered that for a long time he was like an adoptive father to Gohan). But, also, in the back of the image we find Vegeta with a couple of new characters. It seems that they are members of the Red patrol Y Gamma 1 Y Gamma 2, the group of antagonists of the classical arches. These villains are on the left side of the image.

Although, if you are a fan of the animated series and manga, in the last issues of Dragon Ball Super there has been a great change for the role played by Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans, in the current story arc. After Granola discovered the truth about his past, his relationship with Goku, his father and Freeza himself, our group of protagonists faces a new threat: Gas. And, Vegeta will finally show the full power of his Mega Instinct, a form of his Ultra Ego state. That is why it is so exciting to know what it finally looks like.

Hopefully soon we will know more about the powerful power of Goku, Vegeta and company in Dragon Ball Super, although we cannot say if we will have figures as impressive as this of Robin 3D to be seen.

