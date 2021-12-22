The most outstanding series of 2021 on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and Disney +

The use of streaming services has gained territory in many homes since the mandatory confinement by COVID-19. Given the confinement and lack of social relationships, the use of this type of media has become one of the main entertainment options without leaving home.

With the pandemic, the large production companies were also forced to bet on streaming and release their productions through platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Star +, Amazon Prime and HBO Max, making this proposal become more and more attractive.

In this note, we will make a selection of the series that stirred streaming during 2021.

NETFLIX

LUPINE (Season 2)

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, the chivalrous thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for the injustices suffered at the hands of a wealthy family.

LUIS MIGUEL (Season 3)

Luis Miguel, the series explores the life of the singer. A personal and professional journey that delves into the artist’s life from birth to becoming an icon of Latin music.

THE PAPER HOUSE (Season 5)

Eight thieves take hostages at the National Mint and Stamp Factory of Spain, while the gang leader manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

COBRA KAI (Season 3)

Decades after their life-changing tournament, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel is rekindled. This sequel continues the story of the Karate Kid movies.

SWEET TOOTH (Season 1)

On a dangerous adventure through a post-apocalyptic world, a half-human, half-deer boy seeks a new beginning accompanied by a surly protector.

THE SQUID GAME (Season 1)

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, an irresistible prize awaits them with mortal risk.

THE SERPENT (Miniseries)

In the 1970s, travelers exploring the South Asian “hippie route” fell into the clutches of the cruel murderer Charles Sobhraj. Based on shocking true events.

YOU (Season 3)

A deeply obsessive and dangerously seductive young man moves heaven and earth to settle in the lives of those by whom he feels captivated.

MIDNIGHT MASS (Miniseries)

The arrival of a charismatic priest in a decaying community brings with it a series of miracles, mysterious omens, and renewed religious fervor.

ELITE (Season 4)

Three young people from the working class attend one of the most exclusive private schools in Spain, where the clash with the children of the elite ends in tragedy.

THE WITCHER (Season 2)

Geralt of Rivia, the legendary monster-hunting warlock, gravitates inexorably toward his fate in a world of torment and human betrayal.

HBO MAX

AND JUST LIKE THAT… (Season 1)

The world and iconic characters of Sex and the City are the starting point for this new series that finds Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating the complex reality of friendship, family and life in New York at 50 years old.

SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 1)



After taking on supervillains, chaotic monsters and aliens, the Man of Steel and famous journalist Lois Lane return to the idyllic town of Smallville to raise their teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan.

SUCCESSION: (Season 3)

After his explosive press conference, Kendall races to find a base of operations while Logan searches for a safe harbor.

HACKS (Season 1)

Hacks explores a dark relationship that develops between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an outcast 25-year-old titled girl (Hannah Einbinder).

THE OTHER TWO (Season 2)

An aspiring actor and his sister Brooke, a former professional dancer, seek their place in the world as they wrestle their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s sudden leap to internet fame.

LOVE LIFE (Season 2)

Anna Kendrick stars in this romantic comedy that follows a young New Yorker in search of the ideal partner for her. Each episode tells the tangled tale of Darby’s love affairs.

STATION ELEVEN (Season 1)

There is no before. Only now. Enjoy a sneak peek at the new HBO Max series inspired by the hit novel “Estación Eleven”.

DISNEY PLUS

LOKI (Season 1)

Loki, the God of Lies, moves away from the shadow of his brother to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

HAWKEYE (Season 1)

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop shoot arrows while avoiding becoming targets themselves when the situation changes.

THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Documentary – series)

The documentary shows previously unreleased footage from the making of “Let It Be”, the legendary Beatles studio album, as well as their latest live concert as a group from the rooftop of London’s Savile Row.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER (Season 1)

Falcon and Winter Soldier are a different duo who come together for an international adventure that will put your survival skills to the test, as well as your patience.

WANDAVISION (Season 1)

With idealized suburban lives, the super powerful beings Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that nothing is what it seems.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

AMERICAN GODS (Season 3)

Shadow tries to escape and establish himself as an independent man, putting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin. There he will discover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity.

THEM (Season 1)

Them is an anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, set in the 1950s, focuses on a black family that moves from North Carolina to a Los Angeles neighborhood. Their home becomes the crash zone where malevolent forces threaten to taunt, ruin and destroy them.

NINE PERFECT UNKNOWN (Season 1)

The story follows nine very different people who arrive at Tranquillum House, a mysterious wellness retreat that promises a “total transformation.”

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (Season 1)

Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Underground Railroad” chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate attempt to find freedom in the antebellum south.

APPLE TV

INVASION (Season 1)

Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens the existence of humanity. The events unfold through the eyes of five people as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unfolding around them.

PHYSICAL (Season 1)

A tortured woman supports her husband’s political career while fighting his personal demons. You will find an unconventional path to liberation through aerobics.

TED LASSO (Season 2)

A rather quirky American football coach is hired to manage a club in the English First Division soccer. Without any experience, you must come up with a plan to be successful.

DICKINSON (Season 2/3)

Budding writer Emily Dickinson explores the limitations of society, gender, and family in the 19th century.

SERVANT (Season 2)

A Philadelphia couple are mourning the tragic loss of their baby, something that has created fissures in their marriage and left the door open for a mysterious presence to enter their home.

CALLS (Season 1)

A succession of mysterious phone calls becomes increasingly surreal. The conversations describe the story of a group of strangers whose lives are thrown into chaos with the arrival of an apocalyptic event.

FOUNDATION (Season 1)

Dr. Hari Seldon and his loyal followers attempt to preserve their culture as the galaxy collapses around them.

STAR PLUS

CHUCKY (Season 1)

The Chucky series, based on the popular character made famous in horror movies, is one of the new Star Plus bets in Latin America.