The missing detail for America to present Jonathan dos Santos as reinforcement

America is very close to completing its second signing in this winter market in which, for now, the only contract has been that of Diego Valdes, who already put on the shirt cream blue, met his new colleagues and will report with the group next Sunday at the facilities of Coapa.

The other who is also prepared to join the discipline cream is Jonathan dos Santos. And there is only one thing missing for the midfielder to sign with the Millonets and become your new player every time you have reached an agreement with the board Americanist.

The only thing that separates Jona of the bird are the medical examinations, once he presents himself to perform them and approves them satisfactorily, he will be able to sign the contract that will unite him with the Eagles, a team with which he will live his first experience in the First Division of Mexican soccer, as happened with his brother Giovani.

UNDER WHAT CONDITIONS DOES IT ARRIVE?

It is worth mentioning that America as such will not pay anything for the letter of Jonathan dos Santos since he is a free player since his bond with LA Galaxy. The negotiation focused only on aspects that have to do with his salary and possible bonuses for achievements.

In such a way, it seems a matter of days for the feathered ones to announce their second signing, one more for their midfield, which aims to be one of the best in the field. MX League in terms of names and possibilities for your technical director when choosing between the different cards in your deck.