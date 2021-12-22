The Matrix Resurrections ONLINE via HBO Max with Spanish subtitles: how to watch the new Keanu Reeves movie | Movies | FAME

Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt, “The Matrix Resurrections“Is the fourth installment in the saga of the sisters Lana and Lily Wachowski, although this film will only feature Lily, who will direct, produce and co-write the script with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

In addition, Chad Stahelski, the creator of “John Wick,” also returns in this new installment, to help elaborate choreography of the fight and action scenes. “They asked David Leitch and I to help with the choreography and physical training of some of the actors. I have helped in one sequence and David in another. Lana has come back with a lot of love to give at this ‘family reunion’, so it’s been a lot of fun, especially meeting people from the team again. We had just finished a sequence in San Francisco just before the pandemic started”, He told at CinemaCon.

The filming of “The Matrix Resurrections”Started in February 2020 in the city of San Francisco, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it stopped on March 16, resumed on August 16 and ended on November 11 of the same year.

The filming stage of “The Matrix Resurrections” began in February 2020 in the city of San Francisco (Photo: Warner Bros.)

HOW TO SEE “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS”?

Originally, the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections“Was scheduled for May 21, 2021 along with”John Wick: Chapter 4″, However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed and will eventually reach the movie theaters in the United States and Latin America this Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

United States: December 22, 2021

Mexico: December 22, 2021

Peru: December 22, 2021

Spain: December 22, 2021

Argentina: December 23, 2021

WHEN WILL “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS” RELEASE ON HBO MAX?

“Matrix resurrections”Will be released on December 22, 2021 in parallel in cinemas and on the streaming platform HBO Max, even if will only be available in the United States.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: ‘With Ads’ at $ 9.99 per month, and ‘No Ads’ at $ 14.99 per month. However, to watch the movie online you will have to pay for the last option.

Latin America and the rest of the countries will have to wait a few months to enjoy the new movie of the saga in streaming, but there are still no confirmed dates.