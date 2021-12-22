The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is delayed again, this time for time

Photo : POT

It doesn’t matter when you read this – the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has been delayed again.

If the last time was for a faulty cableThis time the cause of the delay has been time. Forecasters have been forecasting thunderstorms throughout the week at the European Spaceport in French Guiana. However, the first launch window opens on December 25, just one day after the scheduled date until a few hours ago.

The delay was announced this afternoon by NASA, the European Space Agency and Arianespace, the company in charge of the launch. They did so at the conclusion of a final review before authorizing the transfer of the rocket with the telescope already encapsulated. to the launch site.

The transfer was authorized, which should have meant the start of the launch chronology, but “the adverse weather conditions” led to the decision to postpone it once again.

The new target release date It is December 25 from 12:22 UTC (7:52 ET, 13:32 CET). However, this date will not be confirmed until tomorrow morning (Kourou local time, in French Guiana), when a new weather forecast is issued.

The weather looks just as bad on Saturday, with an 83% chance of rain at launch and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The James Webb has a long history of delays. In 1997, when the space telescope had just begun development, a launch was planned for 2007 with a budget of $ 500 million. The telescope has finally cost about 10 billion dollars, and at this time we cannot be sure that it will launch in 2021.

Either at the end of this year or the beginning of the next, it will be one of the most important releases in history . The James Webb Space Telescope is the biggest and most powerful will launch to space. Their instruments will allow us to observe for the first time what the early universe looked like, understand how galaxies and black holes form, and even observe directly exoplanets and their atmospheres.