The incredible sum of money Keanu Reeves received for the Matrix Resurrections

In the film industry there are relatively few actors who are characterized by charisma and simplicity of Keanu reeves. Loved by all, the actor has become one of the most acclaimed names in the industry, having starred in many productions throughout his career.

One of the roles that brought him to the top was Neo’s in the Matrix saga. The interpreter played the character in the original trilogy and will now be back for the fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections. The film will have its theatrical release in the coming days, in addition to its simultaneous release on HBO Max in the United States.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker