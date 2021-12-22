The hilarious joke that Jonah Hill played on Leonardo DiCaprio in the middle of a press conference

Netflix continues to sweep with the premiere of its productions for the holidays, and among the films that will be released is Don’t look up, which already gave what to talk about and not precisely because of the theme. During one of the press conferences, two of its protagonists, Jonah Hill and Leonardo Dicaprio they starred in a fun moment. As the Oscar winner answered a question, a joke from his colleague stole all the attention. “I knew this would happen!”, he expressed.

When Dicaprio spoke, a strange sound was heard that many mistook for flatulence. Actually the actress Jennifer Lawence, who was sitting next to him, could not hide her astonishment. In his defense, and between laughs, Leo expressed: “I knew this would happen! I heard about this last night. Jonah has a fart machine. “. In this way, he sent his friend and colleague to the front.

Johan Hill explained how the flatulence machine works on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

However, beyond the laughs that Johan was able to generate at the press conference with his joke, Netflix executives did not find the device funny at all that reproduces flatulence.

Johan Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio when they performed a scene from Titanic on Saturday Night Live (Credit: Twitter)

It turns out that the machine that Hill activated while DiCaprio was talking is a toy that the actor has had for a while and does not miss a chance to use it. In fact, a couple of weeks ago and during an interview on The Tonight Show, gave Jimmy Fallon details about how the device worked.

“This is a very bad, old-school flatulence machine, as for an eight-year-old.. That’s how digital and silly it sounds. I’ve been working with her for a few days, “he said with a laugh.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, cast from Netflix’s Don’t Look Up Nancy Kaszerman – ZUMA Press Wire

In that sense, he commented that on the occasion of the film, they had very luxurious press conferences and he was in charge of using the machine every time someone spoke of climate change (one of the central themes of the film), and that is why he took the opportunity to play a prank on DiCaprio.

He also revealed that the director of the film, Adam McKay, approached him to comment that Netflix asked him to talk to him to stop using the machine. “Since they don’t find it funny, they don’t find it interesting. And for me it is very funny “he told Fallon.

Johan said that of the entire cast of Don’t look up the only one who seemed amused by the joke was Meryl streep, and revealed that the person who gave him the artifact was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, an actress from Seinfeld.

The actor took advantage of Fallon’s program to send a message to the platform of streaming. “Officially I want to say: I love you, Netflix, I love working with you, I am a big fan, I see your content, but no corporation is going to silence my flatulence “, he expressed.

The camaraderie between Hill and DiCaprio has a long history. Together they starred The wolf of Wall Street in 2013 and they became great friends. In fact, during a broadcast of Saturday night Live both recreated the famous scene from Titanic in which Jack hugs Rose from behind on the bow of the ship, only this time, Hill played Dawson.