The harsh statements that reveal the hell lived by Britney Spears during her guardianship

It seems that the end of the legal battle that singer Britney Spears had against her father, Jamie Spears, is finally approaching in order to free herself from the legal guardianship that controls all aspects of her personal, professional and financial life; for no less than 13 years. More than a decade in which the singer has made a desperate call to be able to take charge of her life herself.





Read also

Hector Farrés

Faced with this situation, a movement even arose, #FreeBritney, promoted by the singer’s followers and who have been requesting that the singer be legally free to regain control of her life for years.

Britney Spears, during the announcement of her tour in Las Vegas, which lasted from 2015 to 2017. GTRES

As a result of all this situation, there are those who wonder how Britney Spears could get to this point where it seems that her life is falling apart. To do this, we would have to go back to the beginning of his career, his rise as a child star, his success and subsequent fall into hell, which would culminate with the beginning of his tutelage in 2007. To analyze all this, different documentary films have been produced that They try to find out why and how the whole situation was created. However, it was the documentary Framing Britney Spears, produced by the New York Times newspaper, which brought to the fore and debated for public opinion everything that has been surrounding the singer in recent years.





Read also

Lorena Montón

The documentary had testimonies from personal friends, witnesses who saw how the singer was a victim of the sexist campaign of the music industry and legal representatives who had the opportunity to learn about the case of her guardianship and the fierce struggle between the parents of the singer to take control of the immense fortune of their daughter.

Britney Spears with her mother Lynne and her father Jamie in 2006 © GTRESONLINE

Time has passed and finally, in mid-August, the singer achieved what she had been waiting for several years: for her father to retire from his position as responsible for her legal guardianship.

The second documentary that The New York Times dedicated to the singer: Controlling Britney Spears, in which all the details of how the star has been treated and how the star has lived under the careful control of his father during all these years are revealed, with revelations to say the least chilling.

The singer Britney Spears had a nervous breakdown in 2007 that became public worldwide and that led to the beginning of her legal guardianship. Third parties

On this occasion, those who speak are family members and close friends of the artist, such as Felicia Culotta, the singer’s former assistant and who accompanied her from her debut until she became an international star, having to act as a mother repeatedly before the absence of a father figure and support. Her presence, according to Culotta, annoyed the artist’s father, who would have made him believe that Britney would never have wanted to see her again.

“Little by little I no longer had the right to be by her side, or to talk to her without the presence of another person”, confesses Culotta in this new documentary, “They withdrew me because I was their support.”





Read also

Drafting

Against Jamie Spears is also positioned Tish Yates, designer in charge of the artist’s wardrobe during her tour Circus, which took him around the world after his return in the early 2010. According to Yates, Jamie Spears threatened his daughter that she would never see his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, if she did not work as he indicated, he which caused the singer to suffer continuous panic attacks.

Britney Spears during one of her performances on the tour ‘The Circus’, a total success Own

“Seeing him so scared really opened my eyes,” says Yates in the documentary, adding that the singer was denied everything, even being able to buy new shoes or choose what to eat that day. In addition, according to Yates, the singer was forced to work until exhaustion. This is also confirmed by former members of the singer’s security team.

Alex Vlasov, part of that protection team since 2012, assures that Britney could not communicate with anyone without witnesses or that said communication was monitored through an electronic device, even recording all her conversations and then being listened to by her father, your representative and the head of your security team. Vlasov also confesses that the singer’s father watched his daughter through a device installed in her room.

According to Vlasov, the singer’s father infiltrated ‘undercover agents’ within the #FreeBritney movement to obtain information. Jose Luis Magana / AP

The control was such that in recent years they even sent ‘undercover agents’ to pose as members of the #FreeBritney movement and find out what they were up to or what information was leaking every moment.

Seeing her so scared was what really opened my eyes







Tish YatesDesigner





Britney herself revealed during one of the trial sessions for her guardianship last June that her father exercised such control over her life that she could not marry, date anyone without his knowledge or have children, since she wore a device intrauterine implanted against her will to prevent her from conceiving a child.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Instagram / Britney Spears

Now, with her father out of the control of her guardianship and committed to what has been her great support in the last five years, the actor Sam Asghari, the singer faces a new trial session that could solve her great problem since more than a decade ago, scheduled for September 29.

Read also