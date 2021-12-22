The great signings of the winter markets in Liga MX

Although most of the operations are carried out in the summer period, in recent years there have been large hiring during the winter transfer market

The clubs of the MX League They are preparing for the Closing 2022 and most of the technicians will reinforce their squads in the new transfer window. It is a fact that many teams prefer to make big transfers in the summer, but in recent years there have been very important movements between December and January.

ESPN Digital reviews some of the most outstanding transfers that have been made in the winter market of the MX League.

Nicolas Lopez

The Uruguayan forward reached the MX League in January 2020 and became one of the most expensive signings in the history of Tigers, a club that paid 9.9 million dollars for the Uruguayan. López took time to adapt to Aztec football, but under the orders of Miguel Herrera he has recovered his best form and in the Apertura 2021 he finished, along with Germán Berterame, the scoring champion with nine goals.

The Mexican defender surprised his supporters when he announced that he would be leaving Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt to join the ranks of Tigres. The feline club disbursed about 10 million dollars for El ‘Titan’ who has had good and bad moments with the royal squad. In recent weeks, various reports indicated that Salcedo could leave the UANL team to return to the Old Continent, but most likely he will continue at the club.

The Chivas made one of their most important investments in their history prior to Clausura 2020, with the purchase of several star players and Antuna He stood out as the most valuable signing. The Flock paid $ 10.8 million to the City Group, owner of the Aztec letter. Uriel arrived at Chivas after good performances with the LA Galaxy, but the footballer could be living his last moments with the rojiblanca squad, due to the fact that the board is working on an exchange with Cruz Azul.

The Chilean footballer is one of the protagonists of the Clausura 2022 transfer window, leaving Santos and signing with the Eagles of America in an operation for 11.66 million dollars. Valdés joins a long list of Andean players who have worn the azulcrema shirt and arrives in Coapa with the responsibility of becoming the new “brain” of the team, after the departure of Sebastián Córdova to Tigres.

Nicolas Castillo

The Chilean forward starred in one of the most controversial transfers in the last years of the MX League. Castillo left Pumas in 2018 to play for Benfica, but after not consolidating in Portugal, ‘Nico’ returned to Mexico to play for America in a transfer of 7.8 million dollars, a decision that upset all university fans. Unfortunately, Castillo was unable to perform at the Aguilas after fighting various physical problems and a few weeks ago his departure from the azulcrema team was confirmed.

Maximiliano Meza

Rayados paid Independiente de Argentina $ 14.4 million for Maxi’s services in the 2019 Winter market. The skilled footballer became one of the most expensive transfers in the history of the MX League and his first tournaments with Monterrey were complicated, not being able to demonstrate his best level. Fortunately for the striped fans, Meza has managed to recover his best version under the orders of Javier Aguirre.

Jonathan Rodriguez

The ‘Cabecita’ arrived at La Maquina during the 2019 Winter market in exchange for $ 12.5 million. The Uruguayan striker was slow to shine with Cruz Azul, but he would become a key piece of the Cementeros that were proclaimed champions of MX League the last summer.

Pedro Aquino

The Peruvian midfielder shone with León’s shirt and his performances in emerald territory caught the attention of America, a team that signed him earlier this year in exchange for $ 3.8 million. Aquino has established himself as a major player in Solari’s scheme and rumors have emerged in recent days that he could move to the Premier League.

Eduardo Vargas

At the close of the winter window of 20117, Tigres completed the purchase of the two-time American champion in exchange for more than six million dollars. Vargas formed a powerful offensive duo with Gignac and played an important role in the three titles of MX League that he got with the felines. A year ago, Vargas ended his relationship with the El ‘Volcán’ team and went to Atlético Mineiro.

Luis Romo

The former Gallos Blancos de Querétaro player is undoubtedly one of the best buys in the recent history of Cruz Azul. The native of Ahome, Sinaloa, was a key piece in the celestial title in Guard1anes 2021 and his good level with the squad led him to have a place in Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team, as well as participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Jérémy Ménez

Ménez was America’s bombshell signing in the winter window of 2018. The former star of PSG, Roma and AC Milan accepted the offer from the Eagles and awakened the illusions of Azulcremas fans that the Frenchman would emulate what Gignac had done in Tigres. However, Jérémy fell far short of meeting the fans’ expectations and left the club a year and a half later.