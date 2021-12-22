The ‘Friends’ star who spent her last $ 230 to go to the show’s casting

‘Friends’ This 2020 has given us many joys with the reunion of its protagonists in the HBO Max special that gave so much to talk about. But the cast of ‘Friends’ includes many other actors who were not at the reunion and that fans do not forget.

That may be the case Eddie Cahill, who played Tag Jones, Rachel’s boyfriend. His role was added to ‘Friends’ already in the seventh season, and behind his signing there is a great story.





Jennifer Aniston and Eddie Cahill in ‘Friends’ | NBC

For Eddie Cahill this was his first role on television, so it has a special relevance in his career, which later would not stop evolving. But getting to work on ‘Friends’ wasn’t easy.

This is what Eddie has confessed in Now To Love, where he spoke about his experience in the series. “It was the beginning of my entire professional acting experience, so there was pressure, pressure in general. I remember they made me aware that after I got that job, I had landed somewhere. I was a little naive, I don’t think I really knew what it meant“, has explained.

Cahill was very brave, because when he found out about the possibility of casting for ‘Friends’ he did not hesitate to spend the last $ 230 he had left in his bank account on a plane ticket to appear there.

“The audition process was difficult,” he continues. Joining him was another well-known candidate, Tom Welling, the Superman from ‘Smalville’: “The final audition was on a Tuesday and just for me and Tom Welling. Whoever got the part was going straight to rehearsals. I remember going into one room with Marta Kaufman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and Jennifer Aniston and they could see that he was terrified. “

But it was Eddie who took the role of Tag and the rest is history.

