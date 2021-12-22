The figure of Tigres that would arrive in America through the sale of Sebastián Córdova

America said goodbye today to Sebastián Córdova, who came to Monterrey this Tuesday morning to sign his contract with Tigers and be linked to said institution for the next four years in an operation that would have left Coapa more than money, this because a figure from the Monterrey institution would have been included.

According to information from TUDN, within the negotiation between azulcremas and felines, the forward of the women’s team would have been included, Katty Martinez, who has been one of the most outstanding players of the Amazon in recent years despite the fact that in 2021 she has suffered some injuries that left her without playing.

Martinez participated in the return final of the Liga MX Femenil within the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 as a starter every time he played instead of Stephany Mayor for the suspension that she suffered due to an attack in the first leg; However, he could not weigh in favor of his team and even had to leave the field after a spectacular clash with the goalkeeper Alexandria Godínez.

In the event that the conditions of the negotiation between America and TigersIt would be the first time in history that an operation is gestating an operation between clubs that involves two players of different categories, so there would be a precedent for future movements in the transfer markets.