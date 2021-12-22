the extended version of Tony Stark’s snap

Robert Downey Jr. has shown an extended version of the click of Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame as part of the second anniversary of the film’s release. Directed by Anthony Y Joe russo, was the culmination of the Infinity Saga of Marvel Cinematic Universe that make up a total of 23 films over eleven years.

The film continues the events narrated in Avengers: Infinity War in which the six great superheroes meet again to try to reverse the snap of Thanos. Tony Stark he was retired and lived a quiet life with Pepper potts And your daughter, Morgan stark. After the possibility of traveling in time and reviving all the people who disappeared, he decided to carry out that last mission.

Unfortunately, getting that Thanos never again be a threat to the entire universe implied the ultimate personal sacrifice on the part of Tony Stark.

Avengers: Endgame it was released at the end of April 2019 and ended up becoming the highest grossing film in history. In celebration, Robert Downey Jr. posted an extended, behind-the-scenes version of the peak scene footage. When the character he plays makes the click that makes the character disappear. Thanos.

The video shows the key moment of the filming, but we can also see the actor’s reaction once the cameras stopped:

