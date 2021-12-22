The exorbitant price of the sweater that Gignac showed off in the final of the Liga MX Femenil

The Frenchman has registered a total of 153 annotations with the UANL Tigres. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The final of the women’s MX League Come in Tigers and Striped he left great anecdotes and unexpected guests in the stands of the University Volcano. Some soccer players from the men’s feline team gathered at the stadium to support their players. Among this group was the French star André Pierre Gignac, who stood out from the crowd for a very peculiar outfit.

The French striker and historical top scorer of the royal institution watched the game from one of the boxes of the building. The eye of the cameras captured him during several moments of the meeting and his followers did not go unnoticed one of his clothes, which caused a stir because of its high cost.

André Pierre dressed in a majestic coat of a very striking green color of the brand Louis Vuitton, which can be found in the brand’s online store for an approximate price of USD 8 thousand. This translated into Mexican currency means a total of 162,148 pesos. Social networks turned to comments about the European soccer player’s outfit, although not everyone was happy about the value of his clothes.

Gignac showed off his sweater during the visit to the University Stadium. (Photo: Instagram / @ andrepierregignac)

A certain sector of fans of the Liga BBVA MX on digital platforms they criticized the feline attacker for wearing a clothing of that cost. However, his defenders argued in his favor, noting that due to his great salary and importance in the team on the court, Gignac could “indulge in these luxuries”, always backed by sporting merits.

According to information from ESPNThe French-born continues to be the highest paid footballer within the Mexican first division teams. Every year Gignac receives around USD 4.6 million only as salary of the feline club. In addition, the different income from sponsors and brands that use the image of the striker for advertising activities should be considered.

Despite the fact that André Pierre’s scoring quota decreased significantly in the last tournament, his performance has remained one of the most regular in the league. MX League since your arrival at New Lion in the year 2015..

Each year Gignac receives around USD 4.6 million solely in salary from the feline club. (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

At Scream Mexico Opening 2021 recently culminated with the title of the Foxes from the Atlas, the French could only play a total of eight games due to some injuries and technical decisions by Miguel Piojo Herrera. His little activity was reflected in his record of three goals during the semester.

The attacker is currently already considered the maximum reference in the history of the institution of San Nicolás de los Garza. His arrival in national football generated great expectation since for that year André was still a constant part in the calls of the French National Team and his age made him think that he could perform in a great way on the field and demonstrate his brilliant qualities for many More years.

With the felines he has managed to be crowned champion of the MX League four times within a period of six years. He also managed to give the Tigres their first international title by winning the CONCACAF Champions League in the 2019 edition. Currently has registered a total of 153 annotations and it seems that it will remain as the The club’s top scorer for many more years.

KEEP READING:

Tigres Femenil clarified why they left Rayadas in the dark while celebrating their championship

Why Faitelson exposed Córdova’s signing with Tigres as a “bad” in Liga MX

The action of Nahuel Guzmán that caused controversy in the final Tigres vs Rayadas

Rayadas fans denounced persecution and mistreatment in celebration of the Championship