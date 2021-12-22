The ex-Chivas footballer who earns more than Alexis Vega in Oceania

Through the years, Chivas it has become a hotbed of Mexican talent. With players who emigrated to soccer from Europe, the Sacred Flock had the success story of Javier Hernandez.

The ‘Chicharito’ arrived at Manchester United, later, he passed through the ranks of the Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Seville and now, he returned to the American continent to play with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Among other footballers who tried their luck in the Old Continent is the case of Ulises Davila. The youth squad of Chivas left the sport Club Guadalajara after being booked by him Chelsea of England, however, ‘Blues’ They yielded the midfielder to Vitesse in the Netherlands, later, he went through the Second Division of Spanish soccer playing with Sabadell, Córdoba, and Tenerife.

For 2015, Ulises Davila signed with Vitoria de Portugal and after having returned unsuccessfully to Mexican soccer with Santos Laguna, the 30-year-old player emigrated again through India, where he played for Odisha in the 2018/19 season and is now part of the soccer of New Zealand.

After having been in the ranks of the Wellington phoenix for two seasons, Davila became a key piece of the team and his good performances led him to sign with the Macarthur of the same league.

Ulises Dávila has a better contract than Alexis Vega in Chivas

According to various reports, Ulises Davila would be earning around 750 thousand Australian dollars a year, a figure that is equivalent to approximately 11.1 million pesos.

For its part, the contract Alexis vega with the rojiblanco team it would be 7.8 million pesos per season.

With the Chivas, Ulises Davila He only played 15 league games. Subsequently, the Chelsea He signed him in 2011 for five years, however, he never played for the London squad.

