The discomfort of making the Cloud Atlas

The other actors in the band, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Susan Sarandon, Ben Wishaw, Doona Bae, Jim Sturgess and James D’Arcy, also played various characters throughout the centuries who shared destinies. and common humanity. gender and even race change. The Cloud Atlas has sparked controversy over the use of the latter, especially the “yellow face,” actors invented by Koreans in search of a story set in the city of “Neo Soul” in 2144, a creative decision that may seem so confused today. such as the attempt to originally adapt David Mitchell’s novel.

Published in 2004, Cloud Atlas is a charming, if sometimes heavy, book that defies narrative practices, and its six stories are nested. Even Mitchell thought it was “indescribable.” As he told The Guardian in 2013 about his opinion when writing the book, “My only thought was, ‘Too bad this can never be made into a movie.’ It has a Russian puppet structure. ‘ He asks to start the movie six times, for the sixth time in an hour and a half. Everyone leaves “.

Natalie Portman recommended the novel to Lana and Lilly Wachowski in the production of the 2005 film V for Vendetta, in which she starred and wrote. They passed it on to would-be Cloud Atlas director Tom Tykwer, the German filmmaker and composer behind Run Lola Run and Perfume: The Story of a Murderer.

It makes sense for the Wachow to hook onto the Cloud Atlas. There are echoes of his most famous work The Matrix: the story in the story, the world in the world. Tykwer was equally excited. During a day trip to France, he forced his wife to pass; he wanted to get to the end of the chapter before his destination.

In 2009, the trio met in Costa Rica to discuss adaptation. By placing color-coded file cards on the ground to assemble the scenes, they realized that the structure would need to be changed. The stories in Mitchell’s novel run chronologically and then end in reverse order when he reaches its center. Instead, they decided that the film’s stories should run in parallel from the beginning.

They also decided to have the actors present various characters – the idea of ​​reincarnated souls throughout the story that you can understand literally or figuratively. (The Wachowskis have always barked when discussing the “meaning” of the Cloud Atlas). It is a turning point in a book where the protagonists of each story have the same soul.