the cinema that arrives for Christmas

One more year we are at the gates of a strange Christmas. The pandemic does not give truce and again forces to reduce the capacity of the theaters to 70%, but on these very important dates the cinema once again becomes a perfect escape to forget about the covid for a few hours. The billboard advances the Christmas premieres to this Wednesday, December 22, and brings us four proposals – in the last weeks the average was seven titles – the most entertaining for all audiences.

In addition, it should be remembered that in the rooms you can also enjoy the huge box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, released on December 17, with more than 530 million euros entered worldwide during its first weekend, spectacular figures that have made it the third best international premiere in history, only behind Avengers: Endgame Y Avengers: Infinity War.

West side story

Six decades after Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer played modern Romeo and Juliet under Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in the splendid musical that won ten Oscars, King Midas Steven Spielberg has dared to venture into the genre and face again the ‘gringos’ Jets and the Puerto Ricans ‘Sharks’ to make their own version of a story that respects the original in many respects but with Spanish much more present than in the original (the director did not want to dub into English the dialogues in Spanish). This new version dazzles in its staging, the dances are spectacular and preserve the precious scores by Leonard Berstein with English lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Still from the new adaptation of ‘West Side Story’, directed by Steven Spielberg Third parties

In addition, it is a tribute to the veteran Rita Moreno -the original Anita- in the role of Valentina, the woman who welcomes Tony to work in his store after leaving probation and who here appropriates the theme Somewhere. Ansel Elgort, known for Baby Driver and the series Divergente, is in charge of giving life to Tony and the newcomer Rachel Zegler, an American with a Colombian mother, to María. Both live an impossible love after meeting at a dance, but in this film those who eat the screen are Ariana DeBose and David Álvarez, the new Anita and Bernardo that Rita Moreno and George Chakiris immortalized. “We just re-shot the movie for a new generation,” said Spielberg, who has a high chance of being at the Oscars. At the moment, West Side Story is up for four Golden Globes.

Matrix Resurrections

18 years have passed since the end of the initial trilogy of the saga that renewed science fiction at the end of the 20th century with a most original story and aesthetics where the known world is an interactive neural simulation created by machines, which they have risen up against the humans and taken power. Take the blue pill or the red one? Follow the white rabbit or dodge bullets as the best contortionist. Learn martial arts in a flash and, above all, believe that you are The Chosen One who will save humanity from the terrifying dictatorship of the machines.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss in ‘Matrix resurrections’ Warner Bros

Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) return once again to the universe created by the Wachowski sisters to star in new adventures seasoned with large doses of action, although this time only under the command of Lana Wachowski. In Matrix Resurrections, set in a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it, Reeves’ character is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than on previous occasions.

Sing 2!

The sequel to the film that captivated audiences in 2016, returns with more music and fun than ever, something that the little ones in the house will undoubtedly appreciate. Koala Buster Moon and his team of artists must work together to create the greatest show ever seen, overcoming fears and making their dreams come true.

The protagonists of ¡Canta 2! Universal Pictures

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson lend their voices to the characters in the English version while in the Spanish version Luis Tosar, Ana Milan, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Concha Velasco and Andrea Compton do.

Silent night

After participating in the official section of the Sitges festival, nothing better than a film about the apocalypse for these uncertain times. British director Camille Griffin introduces us to a group of old friends who come together to celebrate Christmas in an idyllic country house.

Silent night by Camille Griffin Frame

The hosts feature the face of Keira Knightley and as guests we find Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Lucy Punch. Between toasts and toasts, feigning normalcy, sooner or later they will have to face the idea that it is their last night. But, yes, they will take it with a lot of black humor.