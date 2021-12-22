The cast of Mission Impossible loves Tom Cruise for this extravagant gesture

Tom cruise He is one of the brightest stars in today’s Hollywood industry. When your name is associated with a new project, your chances of success are multiplied. The presence of this interpreter generates a special attraction in many fans of the world of cinema. However, Cruise is no stranger to controversy, such as his link to the religion known as Scientology. Today we are going to talk about another characteristic of the actor: his generosity.

Some examples showing Tom being generous: Kirsten dunst receives a cake from the actor every day of his birthday since they filmed together Interview with the Vampire. On the other hand, Dakota Fanning His birthday is in February and the interpreter always sends him shoes. A very attentive man with his fellow cast members. This time he took his gesture a little further …

Tom Cruise’s generosity

Tom cruise wanted to surprise the whole team of the next movie of Mission Impossible giving them a cake from their favorite bakery located in the city of Los Angeles. Of course, the film is being shot in London and the logistics of the cakes had to be solved in a special way. Why? Simple: the bakery in question does not carry out orders “International”.

The movie star used her bulging wallet and the resources that someone in her position has at her fingertips and chartered a private jet that brought the 300 cakes from California to the UK to be calm and sure that these gifts would arrive at hands of your co-workers in good condition. Tom cruise It can be controversial even in an act of generosity.

Let us remember that the actor had had strong statements towards his teammates. Mission Impossible when he stated that “I would automatically fire” to any of the members of the production team who skipped the protocols installed to prevent the possible contagion of COVID-19 during the filming of the film. A severe boss!

+ How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button:

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and then you can give us a subscription to keep up with all the news.