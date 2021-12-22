The budget that Cruz Azul has to sign his central defense

It is no secret to anyone that One of the great wishes of Cruz Azul is to acquire a center-back, Facing the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, because although at the moment it has covered two squares with Julio César Domínguez and Pablo Aguilar, seeks to shore up the successor of Paraguayan, who expires contract in June of next year and it is very likely that leave the club.

Coupled with the fact that the following year The Machine will once again play two competitions, because in addition to the MX League, will be fighting again for the title of the Concacaf Champions League, For this reason, he is obliged to have a larger squad, since he suffered the losses of two defenders: Josué Reyes and Jaiber Jiménez, and to date the permanence of Alexis Pena is uncertain.

It is because of that Cruz Azul has been very active in this winter market, in search of the longed-for central that comes to reinforce the first line facing the Closing 2022, Two names have even come up with force as candidates: The Spanish Unai Bilbao and in the last hours Paraguayan Alexis Duarte.

How much money does Cruz Azul have to sign the central defender?

And it is that despite the dthose and needs it can have Blue Cross, it should be noted that the new administration maintains a policy of austerity, looking for the soccer team to be independent of the finances of the cement company, far from the waste of the previous directive, so the stratospheric figures that it has encountered in the market have been the great impediment when it comes to hiring players, as happened with Matheus Doria.

According to information from journalist Carlos Córdova, the cement club has a budget of 4 million dollars to spend on a projection center, so both footballers who have been in the orbit of The Machine would be possible, because their chips do not exceed that amount of money.