The best curiosities of ‘Titanic’ on its anniversary

The 100 best movies in history.

The best classic movies of the cinema.

We all know the dramatic sinking of the Titanic and it was clear that his story was compelling enough to be brought to the big screen. In 1997, James Cameron premiered to the world what would be one of the most ambitious films of all time and that we continue to remember every December 19, the date of its arrival in theaters. 2021 marks the 24th anniversary of that milestone and we want to review some of the best curiosities who gave us this story starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Shaping such a mammoth project was not easy. A savage amount of money was needed, while producers doubted whether investing so much money was going to pay off. Many did not believe that it would become one of the most viewed films in history and winner of eleven Oscars. To reduce costs, only a part of the ship was built and different mechanisms such as mirrors were used to generate a visual effect of continuity. One of the scenes that most brought them upside down was the avalanche of water in the hallways and in the living room. In this room, a system was established that should not fail, since there was only the possibility of filming that sequence only once, since all the props were going to end up damaged. Luckily, everything went as planned.

Distributor

They signed up to 150 extra actors and they were instructed for filming. Many of its characters were named after actual victims of this event. Surely you remember the moment when Jack taught Rose to spit, a gesture that was improvised and for which egg white was used. The costumes were also carefully cared for. The pink chiffon dress that Rose wears at the end was repeated more than 2 times by Deborah Lynn Scott, while the garnet with black rhinestones took more than a thousand hours of work to make. All the actors wore wetsuits under their garments except Kate Winslet and that cost her pneumonia.

Distributor

The carpets that appear on the boat were ordered from the same factory that made the originals and much of the furniture was built by the same company that ‘dressed’ the ship. ‘Titanic’ is also his song: ‘My Heart Will Go On’. Céline Dion was not at all happy with the subject, her husband convinced her and it became a real hymn. Surely you are still grieving for Jack’s death and now you are going to hallucinate when you discover that his drowning could have been prevented. In the mythical program ‘Hunters of myths’, they showed that both fit into the same table. Very strong, yes. If you’ve been wanting more anecdotes, don’t miss our video. Hit the ‘play’!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io