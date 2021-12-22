Those looking forward to the Christmas season can relax. If you’re a subscriber to Hulu, the streaming giant has put together a robust list of Christmas titles for you to enjoy alone or as a family. If you need help finding the ones that are worth your time, we put together the best Christmas movies on Hulu of this moment.

Happiest Season (2020)

Kristen Stewart (Abby) is so in love with her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) that she’s ready to ask the key question. However, Harper has yet to reveal the relationship to her conservative family, so Abby will have to pretend to be something she is not. Featuring a top-notch cast that includes Dan Levy as Abby’s best friend; Aubrey Plaza, as Harper’s sensible ex-girlfriend; and Alison Brie, like her older sister, Happiest Season is a perfect Christmas rom-com that is sure to make you laugh and cry.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza

Direction: Clea duval

Duration: 102 minutes

Classification: PG-13

Hulu

Jingle All the Way (1996)

A movie about workaholic parents who forget Christmas is all too familiar. But how about we put Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad in the mix? After a busy year, Howard Langston (Schwarzenegger) wants to make up for his family by buying his son the most popular toy of the season: Turbo-Man. However, it is Christmas Eve and it is sold out. Howard searches for the toy and soon joins forces with a postman named Myron (Sinbad) who does the same for his son.

Rotten Tomatoes: 17%

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman

Direction: Brian Levant

Duration: 89 minutes

Classification: PG

Hulu

The Holiday (2006)

Nobody does cheesy rom-coms like Nancy Meyers, and The Holiday it is ideal for Christmas lovers. Two women from opposite sides of the Atlantic who break up before Christmas decide to exchange houses for the holidays. In Britain, Amanda (Cameron Diaz) soon falls in love with her friend’s brother, while in Los Angeles, Iris (Kate Winslet) strikes up an affair with a local. However, time is running out.

Rotten Tomatoes: 49%

Cast: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law

Direction: Nancy meyers

Duration: 136 minutes

Classification: PG-13

Hulu

A Christmas Carol (2019)

In this version of the Charles Dickens Christmas classic, Guy Pearce plays the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge. For Scrooge, Christmas Eve is just another business day. In his abode, he suffers the fright of his life when three benevolent spirits lead him through a nocturnal odyssey, transporting him in and out of time and space to better understand himself, Christmas, and life.

Cast: Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy

Direction: Nick murphy

Duration: 173 minutes

Classification: R

Hulu

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

Martin (Donny Boaz) is having a hard time keeping his business afloat. Specializing in GPS locators for dogs, he and his new assistant, Erin (Charlotte Sullivan), must find homes for 12 puppies that were abandoned after a photoshoot. As Martin and Erin bond under pressure, they begin to discover a blossoming love.

Cast: Charlotte Sullivan, Donny Boaz, Elizabeth Small

Direction: Michael feifer

Duration: 90 minutes



Hulu

Christmas Crush (2019)

Addie (Cindy Sampson) invents a plan to make a magical Christmas wish: to make her neighbor Sam (Robin Dunne) fall in love with her. However, her dream is complicated as it is another neighbor, Pete (Chris Violette), who begins to fall in love with her. It is up to Addie and Sam to fend off Pete’s exaggerated romantic gestures.

Cast: Cindy Sampson, Robin Dunne, Chris Violette

Direction: Marita grabiak

Duration: 87 minutes



Hulu

Dear Santa (2020)

Dear santa is a documentary that focuses on “Operation Santa” created by the United States Postal Service. The film, which focuses on both the larger metropolitan areas and small town branches, shows the efforts the post office goes through when the letters arrive at Santa. A perfect Christmas movie that will leave you crying.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Cast: Damion DiGrazia, Orlando Mendez, Andrew Wallace

Direction: Dana Nachman, Chelsea Matter

Duration: 82 minutes

Hulu

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Tracie (Schuyler Fish) and Rick (David Clayton Rogers) are a recently divorced couple. When Christmas arrives, the couple’s daughters want to spend it with both parents. Every Other Holiday is an endearing romantic comedy that hits the rhythms of the hit “get back together” formula, one that feels better during December.

Cast: Schuyler Fisk, David Clayton Rogers, Dee Wallace

Direction: Blair hayes

Duration: 89 minutes



Hulu

The Heart of Christmas (2011)

Candace Cameron Bure stars in this family drama about a working, career-focused woman who is forced to reexamine her priorities after seeing how a group of people start decorating Christmas in October to help a family celebrate the holiday. before your sick child passes away.

Cast: Eric Jay Beck, Jeanne Neilson, Christopher Shone

Direction: Gary Wheeler

Classification: TV-G

Hulu

So This Is Christmas (2013)

Eric Roberts and Vivica A. Fox star in this almost melodramatic Christmas movie about a couple’s tumultuous relationship and its impact on their 18-year-old daughter. While seeking refuge from the chaos at home, the young woman becomes entangled and begins to take the wrong direction. But at Christmas, everyone has a chance to redeem themselves.

Cast: Eric Roberts, Vivica A. Fox, Lexi Ainsworth

Direction: Richard foster

Duration: 115 minutes

Classification: PG-13

Hulu

Christmas Solo (2017)

There are few easy times to be single parents, but for Nate (Jonathan Scarfe) and Jennifer (Kelli Williams) it promises to be even more challenging. Jennifer’s husband tragically died and his ex-wife Nate left him. They both raise their children on their own. In a perfect world, a budding romance would help things, but they are not the only ones who have an opinion. His daughters Charlotte (Pippa Mackie) and Melissa (Kayla Wallace) are enemies at school, and their parents’ courtship fuels this rivalry. A little Christmas spirit could help turn things around.

Cast: Kelli Williams, Jonathan Scarfe, Pippa Mackie

Director: Christie Will

Duration: –

Classification: TV-G

Hulu

A Very Brady Christmas (1988)

Mike (Robert Reed) and Carol Brady (Florence Henderson) are looking forward to spending the Christmas holidays with their six children and Alice, a family friend. However, a series of problems could derail the meeting. When Mike is trapped under a building, everyone must put their troubles aside to help make a Christmas miracle happen.

Cast: Florence Henderson, Robert Reed, Ann B. Davis

Director: Peter baldwin

Duration

Classification: TV-PG

Hulu

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Since she was a little girl, Darcy just wanted the perfect Christmas vacation. When he bumps into an enchanted figure, he magically wakes up in a Christmas village in Ireland, where all his dreams finally come true. Also, you may find love.

Cast: Caitlin Thompson, James Henri-Thomas, Rob Silverman

Director: David jackson

Classification: TV-PG

Hulu

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The Man Who Invented Christmas It is based on the 2008 book of the same name by Les Standiford. The film follows Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens), who is unlucky and reeling from financial difficulties as he struggles to find inspiration to start writing. A Christmas Carol. Relying on his intuition and the advice of his children’s Irish nanny, Tara (Anna Murphy), Dickens moves on with his novel. As the characters begin to take shape, their appearances move into the real world, including the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer). It’s another look at the classic Dickens Christmas tale.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Cast: Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce

Director: Bharat nalluri

Duration: 105 minutes

Classification: PG

Hulu

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

Sara, Riley, and Cat have been friends for decades. As usual, they get together to celebrate Christmas. However, Sara (Sarah Lancaster) just got divorced and must leave her home in Holly Lane. Riley and Cat team up to help their friend not only save her house, but also to make sure no breakups or financial problems affect the Christmas spirit.

Cast: Sarah Lancaster, Karen Holness, Gina Holden

Director: Michael Scott

Duration:

Classification: TV-PG

Hulu

