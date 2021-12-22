‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves claims the Batmobile is inspired by Christine

Next March we will be able to enjoy in cinemas of, the return of Gotham City’s masked hero in which Robert Pattinson will take over from Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

In the film, in addition to a new Batman, we will also see a renewed Batmobile and director Matt Reeves has spoken about it. “The Batmobile has to appear from the shadows to intimidate, so I thought it must be like Christine from Stephen King. I liked the idea of ​​the car itself as a terrifying figure, with an animal appearance to scare people to whom It scares Batman. There is certainly a certain horror-genre aspect to the movie. “

Two years stalking the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies, Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), among the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, this vigilante has established himself as the sole incarnation of the city. revenge among his citizens of Gotham.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he will meet characters like Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot. / The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / Enigma (Paul Dano).

As the evidence begins to approach home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long reigned in Gotham City. .