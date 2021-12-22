The 60 FPS very close to Assassin’s Creed Origins

In August, we had the excellent news that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey went from 30 to 60 FPS on Xbox Series X / S, and it seems that the improvement will also reach the great Assassin’s Creed Origins in a very short time so it indicates the own Ubisoft on your twitter account as part of the “Assassin’s Creed Day” celebration.

The 60 FPS would not be a mirage in the desert of Assassin’s Creed Origins

Curiously, Assassin’s Creed Origins was one of the few modern IP games that at the moment has not received the possibility of increasing the maximum number of FPS. Although at the moment there is no precise date for the arrival of this update, if we take into account other antecedents of Ubisoft itself, it is very likely that we will have news just beginning the year.

We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin’s Creed Origins, so stay tuned! 👀 – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) December 21, 2021

