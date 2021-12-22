the 10 most famous ski resorts where you can see

The world of luxury of the great fortunes of the world has aroused a lot of curiosity since time immemorial, but today we can delve, even through a screen, into experiences available to a few such as the banquets that serve the hotel of the King of Morocco. Today is time to discover which are the most glamorous ski resorts. The ones that enjoy visiting celebrities and royalty every winter.

After taking a tour of the show with 7 Michelin stars that caused a sensation in Madrid, the question arose: where do famous people ski today and why? Surely you already know some mythical destinations such as Saint Moritz, Aspen or Courchevel, but we assure you that there is much more behind these names that you should know. Keep reading and you will find out.

Verbier, Switzerland

Views of the W hotel in Verbier. (Marriott / Courtesy)

We started the list with Verbier, one of the favorite destinations of the great fortunes in Switzerland to spend a few days of disconnection. Although there is a wide offer suitable for all budgets, luxury resorts are the order of the day and the price per night can be around 1000 euros, as is the case of the W. Madonna hotel, the dukes of Cambridge, Sarah Ferguson and Richard Branson are just some of the famous names who have visited this ski resort.

Courmayeur, Italy

At the foot of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe, is Courmayeur and the images speak for themselves to answer why it is one of the favorite enclaves of celebrities to take a few days of relaxation. This december Chiara Ferragni and her family spent a few days at Auberge de La Maison, a cozy hotel priced per night that around 500 euros.

Courchevel, France

Six-star hotels (yes, six), Michelin restaurants and luxury shops are the decorations that make Courchevel one of the top ski spots in the French Alps. If you go this winter you may find yourself Leonardo Dicaprio, the Beckham family or Pippa Middleton at luxury dinners, shopping afternoons and sports mornings, as they have already been photographed in this idyllic white town.

Whistler Blackcomb, Canada

Canada is also the destination of countless North American celebrities who do not hesitate to visit Whistler blackcomb, one of the largest ski resorts on the continent, located in the city north of Vancouver. Justin Bieber, Tom Hanks, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Mamoa, David Beckham and family, and even Justin Timberlake often take a few days to ski the big Canadian slopes.

Aspen, United States

Views of the Saint Regis hotel in Aspen. (Marriott / Courtesy)

Aspen, Colorado is probably the favorite ski destination for American celebrities, and according to Angel & Volkers lists it is also the second most expensive place in the world to buy a home in the snow. It is surpassed by Saint Moritz with the record of sale of a property for 164 million euros, but the houses in Aspen follow, as the most expensive left the market for 85 million euros. Jeff Bezos, Mariah Carey, Leonardo Dicaprio, Gyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson … The list of celebs who spend the summer or have a house in Aspen is very long.

Vail, United States

Views of Vail in Colorado USA. (Instagram/@vail.colorado/Brendan Caffrey)

In Colorado there is also Vail, a ski destination where they have taken a few off since the Kardashian-Jenner family and Richard Brandson, to Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. It seems that as soon as it starts to get cold in America, half hollywood he takes refuge with his people in the rocky region of the North American country.

Saint Moritz, Switzerland

Of course, Saint Moritz could not be left out of our list, as it is the destination of snow, not only where they meet athletes olympians, but also celebrities such as Claudia Shiffer, George Clooney, John Travolta, Robert De Niro. Recently, it was the enclave where Chiara ferragni I took a few days to celebrate the success of the premiere of his documentary series ‘The Ferragnez’.

Kitzbühel, Austria

In Austria, specifically in Kitzbühel, members of the European royalty meet almost every year as Alberto from Monaco. The Swarovski clan and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger have also been photographed enjoying a few days at the precious town skiing.

Baqueira Beret, Spain

In a homeland key, although it may not be at the same level as its European neighbors, the Spanish jet set meets every winter in Baqueira Beret, the ski resort of the Aran Valley, in the Catalan Pyrenees. The royal family has an abandoned paradise in Baqueira, as the emeritus kings used to spend New Year’s Eve every year in the company of their children, close relatives and friends. Now it has become the destination of choice for influencers, models, designers and elite athletes. That without forgetting the passage of Victoria and David Beckham when he played for Real Madrid.

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Aerial view of Cortina d’Ampezzo. (Instagram / @ cortinadolomiti / @ bandion.photo)

Finally, we put an end to the list of luxurious stations, with Cortina d’Ampezzo, a city in the middle of the Dolomite Alps that became one of the favorite ski destinations after hosting the Winter Olympics in 56. Back then Brigitte bardot, Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn They frequented the town in northern Italy and today it has been visited by many other celebrities such as George Clooney.