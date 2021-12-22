We continue with the counts of this year, and we are ready to meet the most popular celebrities of this 2021. This because we already know the accounts with the most followers of Instagram.

The list is very fought, between singers and actors, who steal the largest number of followers and loyal fans who are attentive to his every step.

Can you guess who will be first on the list?

The 10 accounts with the most followers on Instagram!

Justin Bieber – 210 million followers

Justin Bieber’s Instagram is a mix of moments. The singer loves sharing memories with his wife Hailey Bieber, as well as moments from their concerts and other promotions for his Drew clothing line.

Beyoncé – 210 million followers

The artist is the queen of looks, and she lets it be known on her Instagram account, where every time she uploads a photo, her fans give her love.

One of the last photos that Beyoncé shared, posing with her daughters, achieved 6.9 million likes and more than 44 thousand comments.

Kim Kardashian – 271 million followers

The businesswoman divides her Instagram account between her multiple companies, her children and various poses showing the most extravagant looks.

One of his photos with the most likes is the one that appears Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Fox posing for Skims, an image that achieved 9.9 million likes.

Selena Gomez – 281 million followers

Although for a long time she topped the list, today Selena Gomez is in seventh place, as she is a much less active user.

Now the actress has focused on promoting her beauty brand Rare Beauty, rather than sharing her personal life.

Dwayne Johnson – 282 million followers

A lot of food and a lot of training, that’s how La Roca’s account is defined, which is full of unique moments.

Its content is very different, since he likes to share his work in the cinema, his trainings, his family and several moments with his little daughter that melt everyone.

Ariana Grande – 283 million followers

Ariana Grande does not have to do much to conquer her fans, who are attentive to her every step

And it is that the artist has turned her Instagram account into a life diary. He continually selects small excerpts from his day to day to keep his followers updated.

Kylie Jenner – 291 million followers

One of the queens of the application and that generates the most drag, these days is very absent. And is that Kylie Jenner is focused on the birth of her next baby, which has shown little on Instagram.

Unlike her sister, Kylie achieves over 10 million likes on every photo she shares.

Leo Messi – 291 million followers

An ode to football and his family is what we find on Leo Messi’s Instagram.

The footballer loves to post videos of his wife, Antonela Roccuzo. The last one that shared where she appears in the Eiffel Tower already accumulates more than 43.2 million reproductions.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 379 million followers

If it is about football and social networks, Cristiano manages to be above his rival Leo Messi again.

He uses his Instagram account to share his football experience, although there is also space for his family and children.

Instagram – 451 million followers

The official account of the application had to be the leader in followers, and this has been demonstrated with its more than 451 million followers.

And it is that it causes interest because Instagram shares exclusive content with famous influencers or reposts important content creators.

