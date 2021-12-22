Take this Huawei tablet … with several gifts!

The offer in question includes a 10% discount on this model, which means a saving of 50 euros on your purchase, but the interesting thing is not only that, since we will receive a case with original keyboard and mouse as a gift . In this way, we can protect the device when we carry it from one place to another while working at full capacity using the keyboard and mouse.

It is one of the best tablets of the Asian manufacturer, a model with 2.5K resolution screen and a powerful hardware so that we can do all kinds of tasks in it with total fluidity and speed. Therefore, if you want a tablet with which you can work, watch movies, play your favorite titles and of course, perform the rest of the usual tasks such as browsing the Internet, checking mail or social networks, there is no doubt that this Huawei Matepad 11 tablet is ideal for you.

The original sale price for this powerful tablet is 499 euros, but once the discount is applied, its price remains at 449 euros. Amount that we will have to pay at this time to receive this complete pack. The delivery time is between two and three days with free shipping.

10.95 ″ display and incredible performance

This Huawei Matepad 11 tablet has a screen of 10.95 inch and a high resolution to offer the best visual experience when viewing all types of content and performing any task on it. Inside it has a processor Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm that is in charge of promoting this device together with its 6 GB of RAM.

This guarantees us great performance even if we have several windows open on our tablet. Precisely, this Matepad 11 is a model that has app multiplier, which allows us to work at the same time on two tasks within the same application or even to be able to open up to four applications simultaneously.

It is a model cCompatible with the 2nd generation Huawei M-Pencil, so it captures all the nuances of movement, pressure, sensitivity or inclination, with the lowest possible latency. Nor can we forget that it is a device with WiFi 6, TÜV Rheinland certification that protects us from the famous blue light to avoid visual fatigue, which has a system consisting of four speakers and four channels optimized by Harmon Kardon and that they offer great sound quality and that it has 128 GB of internal space for storing files or to be able to install all our favorite applications and games.