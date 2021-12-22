Taika Waititi debunks leaked Thor: Love and Thunder poster

A few days ago, the alleged leak of a poster of Thor: Love and thunder, now we know that it was a fan art

Director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi, has denied the news that revealed the supposed leak of an official poster of the next movie of the god of thunder that supposedly showed the new costumes of Jane Foster, Thor and Korg.

Taika Waititi, who reinvigorated the Thor franchise with his comedic vision in Thor: Ragnarok From 2017, he has returned to the director’s seat for Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo installment as the MCU’s God of Thunder. After his absence from Ragnarok, Love and thunder It will also see the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to the franchise, along with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

Recently, social media reported on a leaked poster featuring Waititi’s Portman, Hemsworth and Korg, all in updated outfits. The artwork also features Thompson’s Valkyrie and, most curiously, a pair of goats pulling what appears to be an Asgardian ship with all four characters on board. While goats refer to Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr, the animals that pull Thor’s chariot in original Norse mythology, in Marvel comics, they are more commonly known as Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. The leaking photos of the filming have already shown the appearance of Thor’s mystical goats in the next film.

While it didn’t take long for this poster to go viral, Waititi has stepped in to discredit the authenticity of the image. With his trademark humor, Waititi shared a Tweet of the now-deleted image with the caption: “This is so bad I wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of the cartels. “. You can see his tweet below:

This is so bad that I kinda wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters. https://t.co/OnW7K2ubo3 December 12, 2021

While Waititi is certainly correct in stating that the poster doesn’t live up to the quality you’d normally expect from Marvel Studios, the poster’s off-beat tone certainly matches Waititi’s own creative sensibilities. If it were for any other MCU movie, fans would probably have been much quicker to figure out that the poster was a fake, but with Waititi, audiences never really know what to expect. In the director’s own ironic words, “It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of the cartels.”

Of course, this is certainly not the first time fans have been fooled by an artwork posing as the genuine item, nor is it likely to be the last. Over the years, fans of Marvel Studios movies have received a ton of artwork and leaked images behind filming that have later been proven to be fake. Even as early as 2007, Marvel Studios was dealing with fake Iron Man posters posing as genuine works of art. Fortunately, Waititi seems to take this latest effort from Thor: Love and Thunder with nothing but good humor.

The fourth film with Thor alone from the MCU, will feature the powerful Thor as a companion, a character that Natalie Portman will play, will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.