“Sweet Tooth”: Robert Downey Jr. presents his new series for Netflix | VIDEO | Susan Downey | Jeff Lemire | TVMAS

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the best known faces in Hollywood for his work as Tony Stark for 11 years. Away from the armor, he produces Netflix’s “Sweet Tooth”, a fantasy series. By the way, the actor appeared in a video where he talks about this new story.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: “The Mitchell Family vs. the machines ”: our critique of the film heir to the Tik Tok era

“Sweet Tooth”, based on the DC Comic of the same name, takes us towards a society trying to rebuild itself, ten years after a cataclysmic event wreaked havoc on the world and caused the mysterious appearance of hybrid beings: babies that are partially born. humans and part animals. Although it is not clear whether hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. Gus (Christian Convery), who is part deer and part boy, has lived safely in his home in the woods for a decade.

“We heard that there was a great series of graphic novels and that it had this emotional breadth in the narrative “said Robert Downey Jr. in the introductory video.

“Whether you make a movie or television, you try to find out what your north (goal) is. And for us, Gus was that north. The optimism that carries“Said Susan Downey, who also produces the series.

Gus’s life remains unchanged until he strikes an unexpected friendship with a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers – about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

Look also

This is the trailer for Bolívar, an admirable fight (Video: Netflix / Caracol TV)

According to the criteria of Know more

It may interest you