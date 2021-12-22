Streaming: Produced by Steven Spielberg, Oslo Proposes a Naive Look at the Conflict in the Middle East

Oslo (USA, 2021). Direction: Bartlett Sher. Film script: JT Rogers, based on his play. Photography: Janusz Kamiski. Production: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott and Jeff Wilbusch. Available in: HBO Go. Our opinion: regular.

Behind the recent escalation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, this film seems to come at the right time. Written by playwright JT Rogers and based on his own Tony Award-winning Broadway play, it chronicles the secret encounters fueled by a marriage of Norwegian diplomats between Palestinian and Israeli officials that led to the “Oslo Accords,” the first peace treaty between Israel and the PLO. The theatrical origin is indisputable: almost all the footage consists of a group of men talking around a table. A series of flashbacks with colorful filters in the Gaza Strip try to break the unity of place, but they are repetitive and unnecessary.

The film, which not only pretends to be a history lesson but also a proposal applicable to the present, supports a thesis that is exposed over and over again: if we could talk honestly, if we put aside ideology, dogmatism and hatred and we If we were to listen to the other, we would discover that those from whom an apparently insurmountable abyss separates us are not so different from us. One objection to this humanistic and well-intentioned approach is that our passions and ideas, which do not arise out of a vacuum but in opposition to others, make us who we are. You can always be more tolerant, more hospitable and less doctrinaire, of course, but to argue that the way to coexistence is to accept that our differences are illusory because in truth we are all more similar than we imagined, it is not just a denial of the tolerance but also our identity.

Like the proverbial drop that hits the head in Chinese torture, Oslo insists with this naive approach and more appropriate for a Disney fable than for a story that tries to reverse a crisis that has lasted eight decades: the daughters of the Palestinian and Israeli emissaries have the same name, they all share the same devotion to waffles with cream beaten, the militiamen on both sides show the same fear on their faces when they confront each other. To facilitate the path to the meeting, the film presents a “balanced” story, explicitly showing itself equidistant from the two parts: it is said that both suffered pain and losses, that both are right and both are wrong. Of course, balanced is not equivalent to true. Just like the Oslo accords, which the Palestinian intellectual Edward Said called “a capitulation of devastating proportions, the Palestinian Versailles” and the Israeli right a betrayal, it is likely that this film will not convince anyone who has more than one interest passenger in this conflict.