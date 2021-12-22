“Spielberg asked me to use my fear for Maria”

Steven Spielberg has dared to reviewWest side story with luxury collaborators: Tony Kushner (Angels in america ) to the balanced script, Gustavo Dudamel conducting the orchestra, the nod of recovering Rita Moreno half a century later now as Valentina, turned into the widow who owns Doc’s, the store where Tony (Ansel Elgort) works … But for the role of María has chosen the very young Rachel Zegler, born in New Jersey in 2001 with Colombian and Polish roots and who, basically with experience in school musicals, managed to win in a casting to which 30,000 candidates were submitted.

What instructions did Spielberg give you for your character?

What I remember most is that I used my fear of being a first-time actress on camera to guide my performance in the film, because Maria would be afraid of many of the situations that she finds herself in as well. It was a great direction that I carried with me throughout the shoot.

Rachel Zegler in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Niko Tavernise / Third Parties

Did he tell you that he was going to be more Romeo and Juliet than ever?

I think there is a good mix between the 1957 musical from West side story and the original text of Shakespeare. Adding then the historical context that Tony Kushner has investigated thoroughly and that he has worked a lot to incorporate into the script. The work stands on its own. But yes, it is true that I and David Alvarez, Bernardo, did a lot of Shakespearean research, I in Julieta and he in Teobaldo.

Still, do you think it has more ‘Romeo and Juliet’ scent than the Robert Wise movie?

I don’t think the comparison can be made because we never seek to be compared to that movie. We are a film version of the 1957 musical, written with Romeo and Juliet in mind. It was the idea that Jerome Robbins brought to Leonard Bernstein and Arthur Laurents, that they should make a musical of Romeo and Juliet. And the original idea was East Side Story , Jewish people against Catholic people. But they ended up replacing that idea with the West Side of Manhattan, where the suburban liquidation project promoted by Robert Moses was then taking place, which is not necessarily explicitly alluded to in the original script but which was the reality of the situation. , with Puerto Ricans against a white band.

An image from Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Niko Tavernise / Third Parties

Why are these people, Jets and Sharks divided?

There is a lot of xenophobia involved. And they actually have the same problems, there is a program to displace them from their homes, to destroy their apartments and make space for the new Lincoln Center. They would have a lot in common of being able to hold a dialogue, but instead decide to launch that fury on each other.

As they sing in the movie, will we one day find a new way to live?

We should already be there, have already imagined a way to find peace. Jonathan Larson (the author of the musical Rent) said that the opposite of war is not peace, but creation. What do we do every day to create peace in the world? That should start with a dialogue. There are many things that separate and divide us, and with social networks these divisions are very public, they force us to take a position before we know if we are defending or offending. Dialogue is the answer. A myriad of things divide us and the important thing is that we are able to talk about what makes us different. And what makes us similar.