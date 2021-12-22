Spider-Man: No way home will be hard to beat says Amy Pascal

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is having incredible success with fans, critics and the global box office. The MCU has outdone itself once again and the movie is breaking records for other brand titles like Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In general, audiences have been quite satisfied with the outcome of the story and the promise of what will come next for Tom Holland’s work. Not long ago, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal confirmed that a fourth installment is already in development, though it’s too early to know how they’ll tackle Spidey after this finale.

One of the biggest concerns among fans was that Holland, despite having all the virtues to bring the character to life, still didn’t have a story of his own. In Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, the enemies to be defeated were related to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and therefore made the protagonist question certain things about his legacy. However, many perceived this as a mistake, since in the comics Spider-Man learned alone and his enemies were his own. Spider-Man: No Way Home He does a great job of bringing back enemies from other versions of the hero, but at the same time shaping his independence.

Since Spider-Man made his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90% never had the opportunity to see a tape of the character’s origin. This happened because the executives agreed that it was not necessary to once again show the spider that bites him and the death of Uncle Ben, both moments being very well known to the public. Instead, in the UCM the character was given the opportunity to be more youthful and gradually learn about life with and without the mask. But nevertheless; the third part ended up serving as an origin film, leaving strong foundations for future appearances and a story a little closer to the comics.

In that sense, the audience cannot wait to see more of the hero, but it is important to recognize that the formula or the spectacular nature of this third installment cannot be repeated. In a recent interview for The New York Times (via Variety), Amy pascal Y Kevin Feige They talked about this matter and what they want to achieve with new deliveries. At the time there was talk of a new trilogy also starring Tom holland, but that is not a fact yet, although a fourth is in the plans of Sony and Marvel.

During the talk, you couldn’t help but think about what a new movie would have to do to achieve results similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Luckily, for the producers, it’s not about making something bigger and bigger, but about developing a story that works for the protagonist. Amy pascal commented:

You can’t think of outdoing yourself in terms of showmanship. Otherwise the movies get bigger and bigger for no reason, and it’s not a good result. But we do want to outperform ourselves in terms of quality and excitement. Kevin and I don’t want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker. That he is a normal boy. That is orphaned again and again. That he’s a teenager, so everything in his life is on a high pitch and all things matter more than anything. That is full of goodness and guilt. That he fights for a greater cause and that the press attacks him.

If you still don’t see Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a good time to stop, because here are some spoilers. At the end of the movie, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make people forget him in order to avoid a breakdown of universes. This means that although people know Spider-Man, no one knows who Parker is, that includes the heroes he has already worked with, his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). With the death of his aunt and without any patrons to take care of him, the last scene shows us a Spider-Man starting from scratch in every way. Grief and wanting to keep loved ones safe will be essential elements for the future of the franchise, whether a quarter of them work soon or it takes a few years to see it.

