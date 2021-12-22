Songs by Sebastián Yatra and Beyoncé advance in fight for the Oscar

Two little caterpillars, song performed by Colombian Sebastián Yatra entered the final stretch of the fight for the Oscar a la Best Original Song together with artists like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande Y Jay Z, revealed this Tuesday by the Academy.

The ballad, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, from the movie soundtrack Charm is among the 15 competitors, as is Be Alive, of the pop superstar Beyoncé, written for King richard, Y Guns Go Bang, from her husband, Jay Z, what makes the western music The Harder They Fall.

Ariana Grande appears in satire Don’t look up, in which his character – a pop star – sings the hit Just look up to implore people to take seriously the threat of a comet approaching Earth.

The list of finalists will be reduced to five before the Oscars ceremony to be held in March.

The song of Billie Eilish for No Time To Die also entered the selection.

Mexico, among the semifinalists for Best International Film

In addition to the contenders for original song, the Academy also released the list of fifteen finalists – chosen from among 92 candidates – for best international film.

Fire night, by Salvadoran-Mexican director Tatiana Huezo, was selected, like the Spanish The good boss, directed by Fernando León de Aranoa and starring Javier Bardem, and the Panamanian Cathedral Square.

The list includes favorites like the Italian The Hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino; the japanese Drive My Carby Ryusuke Hamaguchi and based on a short story by the writer Haruki Murakami; as well as Flee, from Denmark, which mixes animation and film, and in which director Jonas Rasmussen follows the journey of an Afghan refugee to Europe.

Each country can submit a nomination for the best international film. France, which holds the largest number of nominations in this category, will have to watch the award ceremony in 2022 as a spectator, since the list left out Titane, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

