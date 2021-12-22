Singer Rihanna talks about her new album

United States.- For many years now, people have been talking about the new album by Rihanna, The American singer has spoken a few times about it, but she has her fans impatient for new music and now, after months without talking about it, she refers to it on social networks.

Through Instagram, while using a filter developed by DJ Diplo to promote her new music, the Barbadian singer surprised everyone by referring to her new studio album, which makes all her followers believe that now she is ready to go. the launch.

In the short video, the singer is seen testing a filter that places a type of blue mask on her and adds a small description that reads: “Nobody: … R9:”, leaving everyone thinking that this 2021 is the year of the expected release of his ninth record material.

This has led to divided opinions on social media, as many are upset that Rihanna She has completely focused on her makeup and clothing lines, leaving aside what made her become famous, even on one occasion she made it clear that she did not want to be questioned about her new album.

On the other hand, there are the people who know his good humor and are sure that it had all been a little joke to end the pressure, because not only does he work on new music, and one that everyone is eager to hear, but he sketched, designed, made, operated and promoted its different brands.

For now there are no more comments about it, but now her fans feel that the new album of the singer will be released. 32 years, whose last release was in 2016, almost 5 years ago.

The Barbadian composer immerses herself in R&B and Pop genres, currently has eight studio albums, two remixes and a compilation album. His first album was “Music of the sun”, released on August 30, 2005, while his last is “Anti”, released on January 28, 2016.

Then, it will only be a matter of time to know what Rihanna’s plans are, who has been known for keeping everything related to her career a secret, and thus knowing what genres she has played, what theme to expect and if collaborations are coming.

Rihanna closes her Fenty clothing line

Although the Barbadian singer has done wonderfully with her clothing and makeup brands, the pandemic crisis has hit her hard, as after so much success, she is forced to close down the Fenty clothing brand .

The health crisis has caused Rihanna’s line to exit the market for now, although the Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty brands continue, two great global successes that continue to cause a sensation.