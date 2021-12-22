Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, showed off her look and demonstrated how to wear a ball gown with freshness

Shiloh (in black), at the gala with her mother Angelina Jolie.

Shiloh jolie pitt, one of the daughters of the actors Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt (in the process of divorce and with legal conflicts), she definitely learned fashion thanks to her mother. Shiloh, over the years, was transformed into an icon of teenage fashion in the United States.

The 15-year-old added more diversity to her wardrobe as she grew older (and taller as well). One of the most striking points of his style when it comes to dressing is that has no problem breaking certain clothing stereotypes.

When it comes to casual and formal styles, there are often certain items that cannot be “crossed over.” However, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was the talk of the last public appearance she made with her mother.

See also: Evaluna Montaner was five months pregnant on Camilo’s show

Mixing in style

And is that Angelina Jolie attended the film’s gala party Eternals. The Marvel film features Jolie in the cast, along with names like Salma Hayek and the popular singer Harry Styles.

Jolie was accompanied by her daughters, and Shiloh had something to talk about. For those who followed the way of dressing her, a few years ago I was more identified with clothes oversize and she was not seen wearing dresses or very “feminine” clothing.

However, that changed over the years, and Shiloh was getting a taste of the dresses. At the gala he wore a black one, but the particularity was what he used on his feet.

Instead of heels or fancy shoes, Jolie’s daughter opted for more than colorful sneakers, disrupting the elegance on top of your look. A sample that the elegant and the casual can mix.

Look also: She is 23 years old and is the mother of 20 babies thanks to surrogacy