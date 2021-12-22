Self-criticism! Ashley Tisdale teases one of her most iconic looks

U.S. – Ashley Tisdale He seems to love making short videos for his loyal followers on social media. Ex girl Disney She has an extensive career that began in the early 2000s. At that time, fashion was quite strange and the actress’s looks on the red carpets left much to be desired, so she decided to laugh at herself in a new publication.

The actress of “High School Musical “ she has several memes that show her in strange outfit that she wore during her teens. One of the most remembered is the one that led to the premiere of the film “Ice princess”. The interpreter hadn’t talked about the outfit when the online jokes broke out, but it seems that now she was encouraged to give her most honest opinion about her old fashion tastes.

In the social network TikTok, Ashley Tisdale left a video with a funny description: “When I decided to take my whole closet to a premiere”. It is that there was not really missing a type of garment or accessory in the young woman’s outfit. It included a classic printed T-shirt and blue jean pants, which were combined with a gold-colored skirt over them.

For accessories, Tisdale decided to wear a host of gold necklaces and sandals to match the skirt, completing the look with a long piano-shaped tote bag. The layered style may have been quite popular in the 2000s, but seen with current trends it is actually quite a bit over the top.

Using an audio from the model Tyra Banks, Ashely Tisdale A score was given for the outfit she wore. He said that he puts a one, just because there is no possibility of putting a zero. It is that the look is really super loaded, although in the fashion of the 2000s it was not a very strange outfit.