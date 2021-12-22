Selena Gómez to produce ‘My Neighbor, the Poster’

Univision Communications Inc., the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the United States, announced on December 7 an agreement with the influential actress, singer-songwriter and executive producer Selena Gomez, to produce its first series in Spanish My Neighbor the Poster with your company July Moon Productions, and in alliance with Blackfin (an eOne company).

The series covers a real crime. In it, the complex and surprising story of the murder that shocked a quiet town in Texas is told. This case launched an international investigation that lasted several years. The documentary will be available exclusively on Univision’s new global streaming platform that will be launched in 2022..

Univision’s growth

Following the recent announcement of the first look deal with the international star Eugenio Derbez, Univision continues to redouble its commitment to offer audiences the best original content in Spanish, from creators with solid backgrounds and new talents as well.

“As we build the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world, an indispensable service for this audience, one of our top priorities is to offer diverse voices and stories, and invest in story-creating Latinas.“Said Rodrigo Mazón, Executive Vice President, General Manager SVOD at Univision. “We are proud to welcome Selena Gomez to our portfolio of internationally renowned creators who will contribute to the creation of culturally relevant and best-in-class content.“.

Selena Gómez and ‘My Neighbor, the Cartel’

Selena Gómez (protagonist of the Disney plus series’Only murders in the building‘) has used his influence and reach to report on topics of interest to Latinos in the United States. As the executive producer of the series, she helps forge this unique story by highlighting its moral complexity. Similarly, it delves into the importance of culture and family on both sides of the border.

“I’m a fan of true crime series, and the murder case of Juan Guerrero Chapa immediately interested me. Not only did it take place near where I grew up in Texas, it is a story like no other.Selena Gomez said. “I’m very excited to partner with Univision and really unveil all the hidden aspects of her double life.“.

About ‘My Neighbor, the Cartel’

My Neighbor the Poster tells the story of the cold-blooded murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former cartel attorney who was a high-level partner with the United States government, the subsequent investigation, and the trial. The three-part documentary series explores how the assassination revealed the tentacles of Mexican cartels in the United States. It also delves into how the collision between Southlake’s sumptuous life and the dark world of the drug cartels. A relationship that shocked the city.

Thanks to unprecedented access to the prosecutor in charge, extensive case files and interviews, the series reveals a family drama involving parents, family squabbles and a thirst for revenge. In addition, the details that continue to appear to this day will be investigated, as the search for justice continues.