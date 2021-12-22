Selena Gomez kisses Cara Delevingne in front of everyone

The British model and actress Cara Delevigne and the American singer and actress Selena Gómez were seen in a basketball game that they enjoyed very smiling and affectionate, will there be any new romance in the air? Everyone says a new relationship with Chris Evans is coming, but what if it’s between them? they kissed in the middle of the game in front of everyone.

Related entertainmentSelena Gomez and Chris Evans boyfriends? The truth about photos that move us

Both artists of the medium were seen while enjoying a game in Los Angeles, California, this in the long run caused great controversy in social networks causing a furor. There are several videos spread by Internet users in which the former model of the brand “Victoria’s Secret” and the singer of the song “Lose You To Love Me” are seen having fun at a Knicks game, when suddenly the famous ” Kiss Cam ”put them on camera, exposing them to the public, so the famous artists could not refuse to follow the tradition.

The “Kiss Cam” has been preserved for several years in the United States, this tradition consists of pointing and focusing on the camera at random couples among those attending basketball games, with the objective of kissing each other in front of all the spectators of the match. Hence its name.

However, this was not the case with celebrities, since at the moment the camera focused on them they were in pairs, so the nervousness reached them knowing this tradition, causing a funny reaction. Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne gave some nervous giggles; However, they did not hesitate to be faithful to the ‘Kiss Cam’ and solved it with an unusual and tender kiss in front of everyone. While the model laughed at the situation, Selena took advantage of it and gave him a sweet and tender kiss on the cheek, leaving the lipstick on his face, making the entire audience excited.

Related fashionCara Delevingne: the first woman who taught us to love ourselves as we are

After this happened, the comments about the event on social networks did not wait, because although it is known that they have a beautiful friendship, many people believe that there is more between them, leading to a romance.

However, there are many people who reject this theory because there are several rumors of a new relationship between Selena Gomez and the actor who plays the famous Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Chris Evans. However, nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

Although we would all be moved by a romance between the model and the singer, they have been seen together as a simple friendship for several years, even Twitter users have remembered how many times they have been seen close.