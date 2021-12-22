Sebastián Córdova seeks to change the history of those who go from America to Tigres

Antonio Carlos Santos and Ramón Ramírez arrived from Águilas to Felinos and left without success.

The challenge of becoming a reinforcement of Tigres from America

For: Diego Benavides DEC. 21. 2021

The squad azulcrema faces the negative past of Antonio Carlos Santos Y Ramon Ramirez under the command of Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera.

FROM LEGEND TO … DISAPPOINTMENT?

Antonio Carlos Santos is one of the greatest references in the history of America club and his eight championships confirm it.

There he was active in two stages between 1987-1992 and 1993-1994 before moving to Tigres for the 1994-1995 campaign.

However, after an unproductive and unsuccessful contest with the Northerners, he emigrated to Veracruz and passed without pain or glory for the feline team.

Ramon Ramirez has been one of the best Mexican midfielders who shone in Saints Y Chivas Besides of Tri, but neither in America (1999) nor in Tigres (1999-2001) it managed to show its quality.

The Aztec played 18 matches with the Eagles and 64 with the northern squad, that is, he had 46 more games with Tigres; However, with the capital city he achieved three goals and in the university team only one score.

For Ramírez, the serious car accident that he suffered when he was a Tigres footballer was lethal and that took him away from the fields for several months, that prevented him from standing out and he also left empty-handed and without leaving a mark on the club.

Reaching the northern team has become a privilege after being one of the best teams currently in the Liga BBVA MX and the second most expensive in Aztec football. In addition, they have become used to qualifying at the finals and winning titles.