Sebastián Córdova and the worst 10 of America in short tournaments

Sebastián Córdova completed his transfer to Tigers, team with which he will play for the next four years if he fulfills the contractual relationship he signed with the squad Monterrey. His departure generated annoying reactions in the fans, who reproached him on social networks for his passage through Coapa.

Numerous comments referred to Córdova as “The worst 10 in the history of America”, so in this article we remember footballers who in their passage through the Nest They wore this number and spent the night to the point of being considered, in some cases, as part of the worst hiring in the history of the institution.

THE WORST 10 IN AMERICA IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS

Djalminha: The Brazilian midfielder arrived with a large poster after his time in soccer in Spain and the Brazilian National Team, with which he was a World Cup player in United States 1994; Despite these, his time in America was fleeting, he only scored one goal and was not even a full tournament. Signing for oblivion.

Daniel Montenegro: Rolfi was considered one of the most classy midfielders in Argentine soccer. In Independiente he was the team leader and was even considered for Selection of ArgentinaWhich, when he was hired by America, he did not show, he gave a drop of football and went through the back door.

Cecilio Dominguez: At first it seemed that he would be an important player due to his qualities and goals that he began to convert, but between injuries and losses in the game, it was diluted until they decided to sell him to Independiente in an operation that to date they have not finished paying those of Coapa.

Giovani dos santos: Expectation to see what he could contribute to America was what was generated upon his arrival, although there was also uncertainty about whether he would find a new air for his career every time in LA Galaxy It did not shine, but its passage through Nest it was more of the same between injuries and a level below expectations.

Sebastian Cordova: The last 10 of America today signed with Tigers. The arisen from the Americanist lower divisions received the mythical number since they trusted in its quality, management of profiles, vision of the game and other characteristics of the game; However, this last semester it was at least to the degree of losing ownership and subsequently leaving Coapa.

THE BEST 10 IN AMERICA IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS

Cuauhtémoc White

Hugo Castillo

Salvador Cabins

Osvaldo Martinez

THE OTHER 10 OF AMERICA IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS

Luis Garcia

Leo Rodriguez

Fabian Estay