Scientists find new clues to life on Venus: could it be habitable despite its scorching atmosphere?

Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system, with temperatures of up to 480 degrees Celsius, although in terms of size, mass and density it closely resembles Earth.

A group of researchers led by astrophysicist Sara Seager, professor of planetary sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), suggests in a study published this Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that the ammonia contained in the clouds Venusians can do fit for life to this scorching planet.

Last year, the scientist participated in another study that, for the first time, raised the possibility of one day inhabiting Venus after detecting phosphane gas in its atmosphere, which in small amounts can occur naturally as a result of the degradation of organic matter.

“It was quite controversial, but it drew a lot of attention to Venus,” Seager told Inverse.

However, scientists place their hope in the venusian clouds, since its temperatures are more bearable, and the potential habitability of the planet can originate in the drops of liquid that these are composed of.

While some authors of the study published in 2020 wanted to continue investigating the possibility that the clouds of Venus could be habitable, leaving aside the research related to phosphane, Seager’s team created a chemical model of the Venusian atmosphere assuming that the planet has a form of life that generates ammonium gas, produced naturally by the putrefaction of plants and animals.

Although scientists are not sure of the origin of Venusian ammonia, they suggest that it may be the result of biological processes, which would also explain the presence of oxygen in the atmosphere, Inverse details.

“A really nice consequence of it [la presencia de amoníaco] is that some of the cloud droplets on Venus were more habitable than previously thought, “explained Seager. Most of these particles are made of sulfuric acid, a dangerous substance toxic to life on Earth. But if the new model it is right, some of the droplets, perhaps, are not as acidic as pure, concentrated sulfuric acid.

Although the recent study does not provide any proof of life on Venus, it is an important step in unraveling the mysteries of the planet and assess its potential to be habitable.

We are not affirming that there is life in Venus. We are only posing a hypothesis, clarified the astrophysicist. “And in the very distant future, if all goes well, we can try to bring a cloud sample to Earth to search for life itself“he added.