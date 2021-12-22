Schumacher and Giovinazzi will be Ferrari reserves in 2022

Mick Schumacher will start his second season in Formula 1 2022 with Haas, having graduated from F1 this year as a member of the Ferrari Pilots Academy. Champion of the Formula 2 In 2020, he is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who won five titles with Ferrari in the early 2000s.

Even if Schumacher He will race full-time for Haas, acting as Ferrari reserve for 11 races next season. This means that it would change teams in case the full-time Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz, were not available, as agreed with Haas.

“It will be his second season next year, he is a Ferrari driver, who comes from the Ferrari academy,” said the Ferrari team principal, Mattia binotto.

“I am very happy that I can join the team as a reserve driver when necessary, but I hope that is not the case.”

For the remaining 12 races, Giovinazzi will remain Ferrari’s reserve driver as he had a similar arrangement to Schumacher until 2021. Giovinazzi lost his seat at Alfa Romeo at the end of this season and next year he will compete in Formula E with him. Dragon team.

Binotto confirmed that Giovinazzi would also be available for Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas client teams, next year if any of them need a reserve driver.

Schumacher did not score any points in his debut F1 season with the Haas team, but Binotto was impressed by his pace of development and progression throughout the year.

Schumacher impressed Ferrari, despite his Haas being uncompetitive Photo by: Erik Junius

“The reason we have a Ferrari Driver Academy is to identify who can be the Ferrari driver for the future, and part of that is that if you are doing well, there is no question that you can have opportunities,” said Binotto.

“I think Mick did well throughout the season. He has improved, not only in terms of consistency, but also in terms of speed.”

“If I look at the last few races, it was much closer to the cars in front, whereas Haas didn’t develop the car at all. So the fact that it was closer is that it showed that it had a good improvement in speed.”

Binotto felt it was also important to ensure that at least one of Ferrari’s reserve drivers for next year had experience with the new-style cars planned for 2022.

“Those cars will be really very different from the current one because of the driving style, and I think it will be important to have a driver who knows those cars as a reserve driver,” said Binotto.

“I can continue to count on Antonio because he is a good driver and he has shown it.”

“Antonio will have a full simulator program to catch up on the 2022 driving style.”