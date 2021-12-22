Samsung could be the next brand to launch devices with the Google Fuchsia operating system

Future Samsung devices could carry Fuchsia instead of Android, according to various “leakers.”

2021 has been the year in which, at last, Google Fuchsia came true. Google’s new operating system has finally brought a device to life, the first-generation Nest Hub, proving that Google’s new platform is ready to start making its way to market.

Now new clues suggest that Google Fuchsia will not be an exclusive operating system for Google devices, and that other brands are already preparing to launch their own devices based on this platform. Between them, Samsung.

We will have to wait several years to see the first Samsung devices with Fuchsia

The information comes from two recognized leakers of the technology industry. On the one hand, Dohyun Kim drops that Samsung would be preparing to say goodbye to Android and welcome Fuchsia, although the migration process would last several years.

For its part, another recognized personality in this sector such as Ice universe he has ratified the information.

Does this mean that Samsung is abandoning Android to make way for Fuchsia? Short term, doesn’t seem likely that the company intends to completely abandon the most used mobile platform in the world to bet everything on an incipient operating system, which today only gives life to a smart screen.

Nevertheless, Fuchsia was created with the aim of correcting the structural defects and drawbacks that Android has had since its inception, and the theory is that the new operating system should be far superior to Android in most respects. In addition, since it would be a completely multiplatform operating system, Samsung would have the ability to use it throughout its entire product catalog, thus creating a more homogeneous and better interconnected ecosystem.

