Ryan Reynolds says he’s mistaken for Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood thanks to his roles in movies like ‘Deadpool’, ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Proposition’, but that doesn’t mean he’s instantly recognizable wherever he goes. This idea is taken from a recent episode of the ‘Dear Hank and John’ podcast in which the actor joked that he is involved in a long-standing misunderstanding about his identity at a pizzeria in New York: They mistake him for actor Ben Affleck.

“There is a pizza place in the East Village of New York that I have been going to for years,” he said. “They think I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them … I feel like it wouldn’t work out if I revealed to them … […] They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they ask me how Jennifer Lopez is doing and I go, ‘Great, good.’ I take the pizza and go. “

However, Affleck might want to be careful because Reynolds joked that he could be ruining Affleck’s reputation with his behavior. “I have to be more cheerful!” He says.

Ryan Gosling, his other “likeness”

But nOr just confuse him with Affleck but with Gosling too (see how to reach 40 as well as the actor). Apparently, it is also quite common to be confused with the actor, as he explained when remembering a time when he had been asked a question on Twitter about how to detect the difference between the two Ryan.

“Years ago, I used to be a little more on Twitter. These days, I’m a little more reserved,” he commented. “I said, and I would never say this today, ‘Well, the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blonde hair and Ryan Reynolds is a …'”

Reynolds was sure of one thing too: the beloved romantic movie “Noah’s Diaries,” starring Gosling, would not have been the same movie if he had played the title role. “It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been impossible to see,” he joked.

